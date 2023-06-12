See Paul McCartney’s Intimate Photos of the Beatles In New Book ‘1964: Eyes of the Storm’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve heard Paul McCartney’s account of the Beatles’ rise to superstardom in his 2021 book, but now we get to see it: In the musician’s new book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, McCartney shows fans his own photography from the onset of Beatlemania.

McCartney’s “largely unseen photographs capture the explosive period from the end of 1963 through early 1964, in which The Beatles became an international sensation and changed the course of music history,” per the book’s description. The 275 photos on display — all taken by McCartney’s 35mm camera — span The Beatles’ trips to Liverpool, London, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. Promising a fresh perspective from the inside, the photos are the first time we’ve seen Beatlemania from one of the band members.

1964: Eyes of the Storm is currently available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart. As of writing, the book’s hardcover copy is cheapest on Amazon at $60 (20% less than its regular price of $75). You can also grab the Kindle version of the book here for $35.99.

Buy 1964: Eyes of the Storm $60.00

Besides the intimate photos taken by McCartney, 1964: Eyes of the Storm includes a forward by the musician where he recollects “the pandemonium of British concert halls” and the hysteria the band encountered when it arrived in America for the first time. Plus, before each city portfolio, McCartney offers his recollections of “Eyes of the Storm,” his name for the focal period.

The book also holds an essay titled “Beatleland” by Harvard historian and New Yorker essayist Jill Lepore. “You could hold your camera up to the world, in 1964,” writes Lepore. “But what madness would you capture, what beauty, what joy, what fury?”

On Amazon, 1964: Eyes of the Storm has already shot to the top of the Rock Band Biographies chart, passing Dave Grohl's The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music and My Love Story by Tina Turner. Be sure to pick up a copy of McCartney's book here, whether for yourself or any Beatlemaniacs in your life.

