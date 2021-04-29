‘What Happened to You?’: Oprah’s New Book is Now Streaming Free on Audible

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oprah Winfrey’s latest book has quickly shot to the top of the Amazon bestsellers list, just 24 hours after its release. What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing, came out Tuesday, and is billed as a collaborative effort by Oprah and renowned brain and trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry. Oprah has called the book a “deeply personal” story, revealing memories of childhood trauma for the very first time.

As the talk show host and media mogul explains, What Happened to You? explores how we can better understand each other and ourselves, by addressing “the vulnerability that comes from facing trauma and adversity at a young age.” Dr. Perry meantime, covers scientific and emotional insights on behavioral patterns, and how we can shift our approach to trauma.

The 304-page book is available now on hardcover, but you can also stream an Audible audiobook version to hear the book narrated by both Oprah herself, along with Dr. Perry. Both Oprah and Perry have said that the book is meant to be a conversation starter, so the audiobook lets you hear what feels like a real conversation, and get a better sense of the open dialogue that lead to the book’s creation.

What Happened to You? arrives a month after Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and comes ahead of the talk show host launching a new interview series called Super Soul on Discovery+.