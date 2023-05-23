‘A Song and A Prayer’: Loretta Lynn’s New Devotional Book Soars to Number One on the Charts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The late Loretta Lynn may have been known as the Coal Miner’s Daughter, but the country legend was also a woman of conviction, with songs that often crossed over into the Christian and Gospel charts. Now, Lynn’s legacy of faith is being commemorated in a special book of devotions, inspired by her most popular songs.

Titled A Song and A Prayer, the new book features 30 daily devotions that are paired alongside Lynn’s uplifting lyrics and words of encouragement from the Queen of Country Music herself. Released May 23, the book has already soared to number one on the Christian/Inspirational bestsellers list online.

Amazon

Buy A Song and A Prayer: 30 Devotions… $19.45

Credited to Lynn and her occasional songwriting partner Kim McLean, A Song and A Prayer is designed to offer a month’s worth of daily devotional readings, though the publishers say it can also be used as a quick dose of spiritual encouragement or “pick me up” as well.

McLean — an ordained minister in addition to being a music producer — helped to compile some of Lynn’s favorite songs into easy-to-follow readings. While the country singer was a devout Christian, McLean says the book is designed for readers from all walks of faith.

Publisher Worthy Books, meantime, says the 208-page book, “will become a cherished companion for Loretta Lynn fans and readers everywhere as they strive to live each precious moment to the fullest and happiest.”

“Loretta’s thoughts and lyrics not only capture the presence of God, but also capture a presence that transcends Christianity—the spirit of creativity,” the publisher says. “In a busy world, Loretta’s lyrics and prayers remind readers that God loves them more than they could imagine.” Trending Taylor Swift Weathered Another Eras Tour Rain Show — But Her Piano Didn't Survive the Downpour That ‘Succession’ Funeral Episode Had a Killer Callback You Probably Missed Texas Forced This Woman to Give Birth to a Stillborn Son. She’s Suing Nick Jonas Says His 'Tragic' Kelsea Ballerini Guitar Solo at 2016 ACM Awards Sent Him to Therapy

Of course, this isn’t Lynn’s first foray into authorship. The singer famously released her book Coal Miner’s Daughter in 1976 (which inspired an Oscar-nominated film of the same name), and Lynn later released a memoir, Still Woman Enough, in 2002. The new devotional book is released with the knowledge and approval of the singer’s family and estate.

Loretta Lynn’s A Song and A Prayer is available now for $20 on Amazon.com as a hardcover book and for Kindle. You can also get the audiobook on Audible, with the devotionals read by McLean. Amazon currently has a 30-day free trial that gets you access to Audible for free.

Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee last October. She was 90.