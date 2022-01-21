Jamie Lynn Spears’ Controversial Memoir Rises to Top of Christian Books Chart

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jamie Lynn Spears has topped the charts with her controversial memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” The new book, which came out this week, quickly shot to number one on Amazon’s Best-Selling Christian/Inspirational Books chart. It’s also number two (as of this writing) on the more niche Television Performer Biographies chart (just behind Valerie Bertinelli’s new advice book).

The two charts are sub-categories of Amazon’s overall bestsellers list, where Spears’ book isn’t performing quite as well. It’s currently sitting at number 95, just above a biography on George Soros, and behind “Big Shot Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16.“

Spears has been actively promoting her memoir, which is about “a raw, blemished, and imperfect woman standing in her own power,” per the publisher’s notes. The book focuses on Spears’ upbringing in Louisiana, watching her sister Britney’s rise to fame, before entering the entertainment industry herself as a child star on Nickelodeon. The younger Spears’ career would eventually be put on hold by a surprise pregnancy, with Jamie Lynn writing candidly about the experience of becoming a teen mom in the public eye.

While “Things I Should Have Said” is purportedly a book about Jamie Lynn Spears, the actress has drawn the ire of Britney Spears fans — and Britney herself — for ostensibly using the singer’s conservatorship and highly-publicized struggles to promote the book. Among some of the revelations: Jamie Lynn revealed that her older sister had started showing “erratic” and “spiraling” behavior before she was put under her conservatorship, something the elder Spears has denied. Britney’s lawyer has since sent a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn, which states that Britney will file a lawsuit if her younger sibling keeps talking about her “derogatorily” during the promotional campaign for her new book.

For her part, Jamie Lynn has defended her actions, insisting that she is Britney’s “biggest fan” and that she has always had her older sister’s best interests at heart. The book’s publisher, Worthy Books, has also been quick to focus the memoir on Jamie Lynn’s life, rather than the rest of her family. In a release, Worthy Books says the memoir is a portrait of a woman who “raised her daughter on her own, pursued a career, and learned to stand on her own two feet.”

