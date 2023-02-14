‘Love, Pamela’ Audiobook: Listen to Pamela Anderson Read Her Bestselling New Memoir for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Less than a month since Pamela Anderson released her memoir, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth, the iconic actress’ and activist’s new book has skyrocketed to the top of the bestseller charts. After debuting just behind Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, Anderson’s memoir instantly became a New York Times bestseller, and now has cracked into the Top 10 on Amazon’s nonfiction bestsellers list.

The book’s popularity has soared since its release, propelled by Anderson’s Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story premiering on the streaming service at the same time as her tell-all’s publication date. With archival clips and told by Anderson herself, the Ryan White-directed doc has seen streaming numbers of 24 millions hours and counting so far.

Fans who’ve watched the documentary that want to dive deeper into Anderson’s story can now buy her book at a discount — it’s now on sale for 36% off at the time of this writing. The hardcover edition is marked down to $19.12, and its Kindle edition is also available for $14.99 online.

Buy 'Love, Pamela' Audiobook $27.94

In addition to a physical copy of the book, readers can also hear Anderson narrate her own memoir’s Audible audiobook online for free. Readers can read and listen to Love, Pamela free with a three-month Audible trial, before the $14.95/month subscription for your Audible Premium Plus membership starts.

“It feels like some kind of miracle — to be retracing the painful steps of my youth,” Anderson shared on Instagram in October 2022 when announcing her memoir. “I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the playboy mansion. Just one girls messy life. A celebration — of imperfections. The book is a unpolished attempt. I had no co writer. My life — as a mother, as an activist, and as an actress. I am so proud of this book.”

Described as an “honest, layered, and unforgettable” tale of the Baywatch star’s life, the book details everything including Anderson’s childhood, her split from Kid Rock, and her Broadway run as Roxie Hart in Chicago. According to the publisher, the memoir “breaks the mold of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her.”

Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth is now available to buy as a hardcover and as an Audible audiobook for free online.