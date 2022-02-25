RS Recommends: Obsessed With Wordle? Get Into These Wordle Alternatives Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been anywhere on social media over the past couple of weeks, you’ve heard of the popular word game Wordle, which was recently acquired by the New York Times. The agenda of the game is simple: you’ve got six guesses to figure out the five-letter word of the day. Every 24 hours, a new Wordle is released and The New York Times reports a whopping 300,000 people play Wordle a day.

A number of Wordle alternatives have now popped up, from Quordle (nine chances to guess four words), Tayordle (a Taylor Swift-themed Wordle alternative) and Lewdle, a decidedly more adult-themed word guessing game.

If you’re as obsessed with Wordle as we are, and are looking for similar brain teasers to tickle your mind, we’ve gone ahead and found all the best brain teaser books on Amazon, from wordle alternatives to the more traditional brain teasers. We’ve also included some out-of-the-box options with some hard-to-decode puzzles if you’re up to the challenge.

What Are the Best Wordle Alternatives on Amazon?

Amazon now has a number of Wordle-style books and Wordle alternatives available online, and you can also find a bunch of other brain teaser books on Amazon. The best brain teaser books contain a large number of puzzles, and while some may focus just on word-style puzzles, we’ve also included books with games and trivia challenges, as well as picture-based puzzles.

These Wordle alternatives are also built for people for all levels, so whether you’re a novice puzzle master or a seasoned code-cracker, there’s something in this list for you.

1. 399 Games to Keep Your Brain Young Available as a Kindle e-book or regular paperback, this Worlde alternative book of 399 puzzles and brainteasers features a variety of difficulty levels, ranging from “warm-up” to the “merciless” depending on how advanced you are. This also makes it a good choice for beginners who want to try adult activity books but don’t know where to start. You’ve got everything from brain teasers and trivia quizzes to word games, and the author claims that it’s designed to improve six key cognitive functions, including long-term memory, processing speed and multitasking. Amazon

2. Funster 250+ Word Search Puzzles For fans of word search, go with this Worlds alternative from Funster, which includes over 250 word search puzzles to keep you entertained. Amazon

3. The 125 Best Brain Teasers of All Time This book of 125 brain teasers includes puzzles based on logic, math and wordplay and comes with five challenge levels, ranging from easy (smartypants) to extremely hard (genius). Each brain teaser also comes with a little fun fact, telling you about the origins of the puzzle. For example, ever wonder when the first coded messages were created? Plus the author himself is a professor of puzzles, so you know you’re picking up a quality product. Amazon

4. The Master Theorem This brain teaser book’s got a fun history: the author of the book is none other than the famous M who gained popularity for his mysterious theorems back in 2011. Now’s your chance to see if you belong in the “secret society of solvers” by taking a crack at this compilation of some of M’s best puzzles, plus fresh new ones. Don’t fret if you never solved one of M’s puzzles before. You’ve got 5 training puzzles as well as plenty of hints to get you started. Amazon

5. Montague Island Mysteries If you love mysteries and want to play detective for a while, go with this “Montauk Mysteries” book. It’s got logic-based puzzles and is the only book on this list that also has a story you can follow. Follow the fictional journey of a group of friends who meet to solve murder-mystery style puzzles in a wealthy couple’s extravagant home. Dig deeper into the mystery of the mansion itself and uncover clues about the various guests as you solve each puzzle. Amazon

6. Ultimate Mind Games For those of you looking for something while you travel and don’t mind a smaller print, go with the Ultimate Mind Games brain teaser book. It’s got 400 puzzles, including 150 sudoku puzzles, 77 word search puzzles, 79 crosswords and more than 100 other mind puzzles. There are puzzles for both novice as well as advanced puzzle solvers, so no matter your level you’ll be able to use this brainteaser book. Amazon

