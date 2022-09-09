RS Recommends: Sales of Queen Elizabeth II Books Soar Online Following the Monarch’s Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at 96, a collection of books about the long-reigning monarch have shot to the top of the charts on Amazon.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” her son, now King Charles III, shared in a message following her passing. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Since her televised coronation in 1953, the Queen has become a pop culture icon over the years, inspiring not only characters in slapstick comedies and punk anthems, but an endless amount of biographies and books. From historical tales to a celebration of the Queen’s style in photos over the years, books about Queen Elizabeth have now taken the throne on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list, which is a collection of the top-trending book titles on the site that’s regularly updated, or as Amazon says, “our biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours.”

Among the trending titles rounding out the top 10 spots on Amazon, Life’s Queen Elizabeth: 70th Jubilee has soared to the top of the Movers & Shakers book list at the time of this writing. The title is a 96-page special collector’s edition that celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70-year reign. The book, which has a sales rank of 230 on Amazon right now, shot up a massive 289,721 percent over the last day. You can buy it right now for $14.99, and it’s also available on Kindle.

Not far behind is Bethan Holt’s The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, which was released in April 2022 and is available in hardcover and on Kindle. Told over 176 pages, the title celebrates the Queen’s memorable fashion throughout the years, and includes interviews with the designers behind some of her most iconic outfits. The book’s already a No. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s “Fashion Craft” category (not to mention has seen a 148,236 percent increase in the last 24 hours).

For history buffs who want to know more about the Queen’s legacy, Elizabeth the Queen has become a New York Times bestseller and holds the top spot in historical British biographies on Amazon. Author Sally Bedell Smith’s illustrated biography is described as “perfect for fans of the Crown,” the Netflix series based on the Queen and the royal family, as well as “a close-up view of the woman we’ve known only from a distance.”

Of course, these top-selling titles barely scratch the surface of books about the Queen. Along with the special editions above, fans have also picked up a handful of other biographies about Her Majesty, including the new release Queen of Our Time, published in March 2022. It’s already become a bestseller in the History of Books category on Amazon, alongside illustrated children’s books, including Queen Elizabeth II: A Little Golden Book.

You can shop all of the top-selling Queen Elizabeth books right now on Amazon, and check out the complete list of the Amazon’s Movers & Shakers here.