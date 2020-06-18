Audible Is Nearly Half Off For New Subscribers Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Audible, the world’s largest storefront for digital audiobooks is running a summer promotion for new subscribers. If you sign up now through June 30, you can get a gold subscription for $7.95 per month for four months. A gold subscription typically costs $14.95 per month, so this promotion almost cuts the price in half.

Once you sign up, you’ll be given one credit per month, which can be redeemed for an audiobook. The audiobook you choose will be added to your library, and accessible via Audible’s website on a Mac or PC, through the Audible app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, or by asking an Amazon Echo smart speaker. Even if you cancel your membership, the books are yours to keep.

An Audible subscription also comes with access to Audible Originals, which feature a handful of shorter titles released by well-known authors. Downloading Audible Originals does not require any credits. Finally, Audible subscribers get 30% off any additional title in its library.

Audible is also a great place to access books that are currently out of print, or otherwise unavailable. In the wake of the recent Black Lives Matters protests, books about racism in the U.S., including Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism and Michelle Alexander’s The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness have completely sold out online. If you would like to read these books without waiting for them to be restocked, both are available on Audible as audiobooks.

If you’ve never given Audible a try, this promotion is an excellent opportunity to discover a new author or genre, or to catch up on must-read titles. I’ve been an Audible subscriber for years, and I cannot recommend the service highly enough. The library is huge and the performances of the readers are excellent.

Note: the deal is only available until the end of the month, so you’ll want to grab the discount before prices go up again.