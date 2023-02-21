Bernie Sanders’ New Book ‘It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism’ Tops Charts on First Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Senator Bernie Sanders is here to affirm our ire towards capitalism’s current form in his new book, It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism. And it seems we were in need of the Vermont senator’s voice: On its first day out, the book has shot to the top of Amazon’s best-sellers charts, ranking No. 1 in the e-tailer’s United States National Government, Political Economy, and Economic Conditions categories.

If you’re looking to read the new best-seller, pick up the hardcover or paperback version of It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Target. If you have a subscription to Audible, you can also listen to the Sanders-narrated audiobook through Amazon.

In the senator’s new book, edited by John Nichols, Sanders “takes on the billionaire class and speaks blunt truths about our country’s failure to address the destructive nature of a system that is fueled by uncontrolled greed and rigidly committed to prioritizing corporate profits over the needs of ordinary Americans.”

Sanders’ anger toward the current state of capitalism is nothing new to those who followed his presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, but the new book further elaborates his diagnoses of America’s central dilemmas — and what he wants to do about it, “beyond the promises of past campaigns.”

"They say the older you get, the more conservative you become," he writes. "That's not me. The older I get, the angrier I become about the uber-capitalist system."

The senator writes about a myriad of political symptoms from unprecedented wealth disparity to private wealth’s influence on democracy to the continued free reign of corporations actively contributing to the climate crisis. All of these stem from what Sanders calls Über-capitalism, a form of the political system which has spiraled out of control and demands a political revolution.

But Sanders’ new book also takes moments to recount personal experiences. Sanders remembers his older brother Larry introducing him to authors like Sigmund Freud and Karl Marx, and he even writes about the Bernie mittens meme that went viral after President Biden’s inauguration: “That was weird” he writes of the meme. “There I was with my mittens on the moon, at the Last Supper, on the Titanic, alongside Forrest Gump, next to Spider-Man, on top of skyscrapers.”

