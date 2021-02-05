Universal Music Group Claims Triller Won’t Pay Its Artists

When Donald Trump revealed his desire to ban TikTok in August of last year, his words sent the app’s creators and influencers into a frenzy — and many began to eye Triller, a similar app designed for sharing short-form video clips. At the time, Triller had 250 million global downloads (compared to TikTok’s two billion) and was growing quickly. It also had support from the likes of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, and Warner Music Group, all of which were shareholders.

Well, that list of enthusiasts got shorter this week: On Friday, Universal, the largest record label, abruptly pulled all of its music off the app, alleging that Triller has been screwing over artists by withholding payment.

“We will not work with platforms that do not value artists,” a Universal Music Group representative said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. “Triller has shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists and refuses to negotiate a license going forward.”

Meanwhile, Triller says it didn’t know about the situation: CEO Mike Lu told Music Business Worldwide he learned about the situation early Friday morning by reading about it in the press. “This has to be a bad ‘Punk’d’ episode. I’m waiting for Ashton to jump out of my closet,” Lu said. “Our relationship with UMG is solid. Its biggest artists are investors and partners in Triller and Universal owns part of Triller. We find it hard to believe UMG wouldn’t give us any warning or notice but just tell us via press.”

Yet this isn’t the first time Lu has appeared unaware in response to claims of rights-related mismanagement: David Israelite, CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, said last summer that Triller wasn’t fully licensed for its members’ music. When Rolling Stone asked Lu for a response, he said he was “really surprised to see that from David” at the time. Lu continued: “We’ve been in constant communication with their team for quite some time. I understand his point, which is it seems a little bit unfair for anyone to not have the NMPA’s blessing in this industry. Our lawyers spoke to him right after that article came out, and we hope to come to an agreement very soon — because we’ve already started working with some of the publishers [who are members of] NMPA. Our goal is to work with all of them.”

The other two leading music groups, Sony and Warner, have yet to chime in on the developing matter with Triller this week. Warner declined comment, and Sony did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.