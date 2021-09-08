Twenty One Pilots Will Play a Roblox Concert

Twenty One Pilots are set to play an expansive concert inside the popular video game Roblox, the band and game announced on Wednesday.

Twenty One Pilots join other marquee artists like Travis Scott, J Balvin and Lil Nas X in performing inside a game, with Lil Nas X also playing in Roblox last year while Scott and Balvin took to Fortnite. While live music was sidelined in light of the pandemic last year, video games quickly became a popular marketing option for major artists to promote new music. Musicians get an immersive means of interacting with fans and drawing new audiences, while video game developers get major events to advertise their games and further develop metaverses where players not only play the game but socialize and spend money as they would in the real world.

Twenty One Pilots’ show in particular is reflects a greater partnership Roblox has with Warner Music Group (WMG), which owns the band’s labels Fueled by Ramen and Elektra. WMG was part of the half-a-billion dollar funding round Roblox closed at the start of 2021.

The band’s in-game concert kicks off Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming Takeover World Tour, where they’ll play shows in small, medium and large sized venues at each market they’ll be traveling to. The concert, set to air September 17th starting at 4 p.m. PST, comes with a few other in-game bells and whistles. Fans will be able to determine when songs are played through a dynamic setlist, and they will also be able to purchase limited edition show-themed merchandise for their characters. Roblox is also adding in several Twenty One Pilots-themed quests to some of its mini games.

“What we’re building with Warner Music Group is an immersive virtual concert experience unlike any other that has appeared on the Roblox platform,” Roblox head of music John Vlassopulos said in a statement. “With Tyler and Josh of Twenty One Pilots, we’re able to welcome fans into the world of the band, delivering experiences that may be unattainable in the real world but have the feeling of authenticity that their fans will demand.”