Prince’s Catalog is Now Available to Use on TikTok

In a move that further reflects TikTok’s growing presence in music marketing and song discovery, the popular video app has landed a deal with the Prince estate to get all of the late artist’s catalog onto TikTok. Prince’s music is the latest and one of the most high-profile legacy holdouts to have their catalog on the service; music from several major legacy acts like Led Zeppelin, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones still isn’t available to use on the app.

As part of the announcement, TikTok has also partnered with the Prince estate to give users a tour of Paisley Park through TikTok’s “Sound-Off” livestream, featuring an unnamed special guest host who will join Paisley Park’s legacy preservationist Mitch Maguire. The Prince estate will also be offering a week of special programming over the next week on Prince’s TikTok page, the two groups said.

“Prince was known for breaking boundaries and TikTok has proven to do so as well,” Troy Carter, the entertainment adviser for the Prince estate, said in a statement. “With the addition of Prince’s full catalogue on TikTok, it is our hope that a new generation of global fans can find meaning in Prince’s music, and be inspired to create.”

TikTok has become one of the trendiest marketing and song discovery tools in the music business since last year, and several of the top singles currently on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs Chart, including Dababy and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” went viral on the app. Its biggest success story remains Lil Nas X’s record-breaking diamond-certified single “Old Town Road,” which first broke on TikTok and helped Lil Nas X score a record deal with Columbia Records.

With TikTok’s younger Gen Z audience, music catalogs — particularly from legacy artists — are one of the app’s more untapped potential streams, but catalog songs have blown up on the platform before. One of TikTok’s most ubiquitous songs, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” went viral on the app two years after the song was initially released. Simple Plan’s 2002 song “I’m Just A Kid” resurfaced in April thanks to a viral TikTok trend where families would remake old children’s photos together, and the 18-year-old song went platinum by May. L’Trimm’s 1988 “Cars with the Boom” recently went viral too on TikTok too, and Warner Music Group subsequently released a compilation album featuring the song called Cars That Go Boom.

“We are massive fans of Prince and admirers of his cultural legacy,” said TikTok label partnerships manager Brandon Holman. “The addition of the Artist’s catalog to our Sounds library will inspire our users to connect with his music in creative and unexpected ways — his catalog is so deep, and many are approaching his songs with fresh ears.”