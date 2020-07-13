The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Ruled The First Half of 2020

The Weeknd’s After Hours is the biggest album of the first half of 2020, topping Alpha Data’s mid-year ranking with 1.3 million album units in the U.S.

In the first half of the year, Abel Tesfaye’s fourth studio album saw 418,000 sales — more than any other album in 2020. The album also saw the year’s biggest debut from January through June, bowing at Number One on the RS 200 in March with 460,000 units, more than 200,000 units ahead of any other debut. The album’s standout single, “Blinding Lights,” was the third biggest song from January through June.

Coming in at Number Two and Three are Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and Lil Baby’s My Turn, with 1.16 million and 1.14 million units in the first half of the year, respectively. While those albums pulled in a fraction of the sales that After Hours saw, they’ve been consistent streaming giants: They’re the Number One and Number Two most-streamed albums of the year so far, with Please Excuse Me pulling in 1.7 billion on-demand audio streams and My Turn seeing 1.5 billion. After Hours, by comparison, ranks fifth by streams, with just over 1 billion.

Album units are a combination of digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams and do not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The mid-year ranking covers the tracking period from January 3rd through July 2nd, 2020.

After finishing in the top five in 2019, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding sticks around, taking fourth in the mid-year tally with 957,000 units. Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake and Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG follow at fifth and sixth, with 840,000 and 730,000 units, respectively.

While it didn’t manage to land in the top 10 by streams, Justin Bieber’s Changes takes seventh thanks to over 180,000 sales through June. Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? and Harry Styles’ Fine Line round out the top 10.