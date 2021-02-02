All the Weird Music Cameos in 2021 Super Bowl Ads (So Far)

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey may be rock heroes in the Wayne’s World universe, but they’re not the only party-starters to nab key roles in Super Bowl commercials this year. In the concert-less pandemic era, many artists are eager to strike brand deals — and several of them scored big spots in the ads that will air at halftime in one of the U.S.’s biggest annual television events. We’ll keep updating musical cameos from 2021’s throng as clips continue to arrive before Sunday’s highly anticipated game.

The Weeknd x Pepsi

Pepsi is one of the Super Bowl’s biggest sponsors, and while the company is known for delivering a variety of tongue-in-cheek ads starring everyone from Britney Spears and One Direction to Cindy Crawford and Michael J. Fox, its team chose to focus solely on a halftime show performer this year. The goal is to tease the big event within the big event. In doing so, Pepsi homes in on the ubiquitous nature of The Weeknd’s smash hit, “Blinding Lights,” which really felt like it was everyone’s lips in 2020 — despite earning zero recognition from the upcoming Grammys.

Lil Nas X x Logitech

Logitech is asking people who “defy logic” to, defying logic, buy Logitech. In highlighting tomorrow’s innovators, Lil Nas X narrates, calling on young game-changers “who defy genres, algorithms, and entire industries.” While the hip-hop/country star, LGBTQ+ representative, and TikTok fire-starter is obviously no stranger to turning heads, his commercial counterparts aren’t just actors either; they’re entrepreneurs in areas like tech, design, environmentalism, and cosmetics. In a weird way, the spot about looking to the future was actually funded by a pandemic that pressed pause on the present — given that sales of Logitech keyboards, mice, and webcams soared in 2020.

Dolly Parton x Squarespace

Covid-19 flipped routines on their head, blurring time, forcing many people to work challenging hours from strange places, and pushing others to fill freshly empty days and nights with the honing of new skills and hobbies. In that vein, website-making company Squarespace asked Dolly Parton to flip her 1980 classic, “9 to 5,” into “5 to 9” — a spirited jaunt that lets the queen of encouragement herself tell confused masses, “You can do it.” (The reaction, judging by YouTube comments, has been a bit mixed.)

Post Malone x Budweiser

Post Malone appears in the newly released Bud Light Legends ad, which is sadly not a best from the beer empire that had nailed so many other Super Bowl commercials over the years. Here, there are no heart-warming puppies, courageous horses, or big laughs. The company did, however, enlist some beloved faces from previous spots, including Cedric the Entertainer, the “Bud Knight,” and the “I Love You, Man” man. It might have been cool to see them all together in a more exciting scenario — or if the sight of a crowd wasn’t so cringeworthy right now — but, hey, at least the group saves an overturned supply truck and the beverage’s real-life champion, Post Malone, walks away with three cases. Cheers to Posty.

Lenny Kravitz x Stella Artois

“We’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats,” Lenny Kravitz coos as he takes a seat behind the drum kit. “That makes you a billionaire.” No, the ad doesn’t go on to claim that beer-drinking promotes heart health: The heartthrob instead tells viewers to “invest” their billions “into the moments we share,” which are often commemorated with beverages like Stella Artois. While the sentiment of celebrating togetherness is sweet in theory, the ad doesn’t quite hit right in a time when people can’t yet be together — demonstrating, like so many other things, the awkwardness of upbeat advertising in the time of a pandemic.