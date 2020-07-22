 Spotify Just Scored Universal Music's Support for Its 'Marketplace' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Brothers Osborne Detail New Album 'Skeletons' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home RS Pro Music Biz News

Spotify Just Scored Universal Music’s Support for Its ‘Two-Sided Marketplace’

“This is all about driving discovery and connecting more artists and fans on a scale that’s never happened before,” Daniel Ek says of UMG partnership. “We’re joined at the hip and speaking pretty much daily with each other”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spotify ruling. File photo dated 11/06/14 of the Spotify App. Warner Bros has been censured after an advert featuring evil clown Pennywise from the horror movie It appeared during a lullaby playlist on Spotify. Issue date: Wednesday March 11, 2020. A listener complained after hearing the Stephen King character, voiced by Swedish actor Bill Skarsgard, between songs played to their child on the music streaming service. See PA story CONSUMER Spotify. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire URN:51271879 (Press Association via AP Images)

Spotify and UMG announced a new licensing partnership that would align the major label with the streaming service’s "two-sided marketplace."

AP

Spotify and Universal Music Group announced a new licensing partnership Wednesday that would align the world’s biggest music label with the streaming service’s long-awaited “two-sided marketplace,” funneling additional money back from the record industry into Spotify’s pockets.

The new multiyear global contract “further aligns [our] efforts to foster groundbreaking new features providing value for artists and great experiences for music fans,” the companies said. UMG’s previous licensing deal with Spotify expired in early 2019; the music company — which reportedly owns a 3.5 percent stake in the streaming company’s stock — had been the lone major label not in a renewed contract with Spotify following Warner Music’s new licensing deal in April.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the partnership will serve as a litmus test of sorts for Spotify’s long-planned “two-sided marketplace,” in which it charges labels money in addition to paying regular royalties to them for using their music. As Rolling Stone previously reported, the new marketplace would see record companies doling out money for advertising and other promotional programs on the streaming service, as well as access to Spotify’s granular data tools for marketing purposes. Some of these services are already in play, like Spotify’s paid Marquee ads launched last year.

Related

TACOMA, WASHINGTON - MARCH 24: Michelle Obama speaks with a local book group about her book "Becoming" at the Tacoma Public Library main branch on March 24, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama's Spotify Podcast to Focus on Relationships, Hard Conversations
Spotify Debuts ‘Video Podcasts,’ Also Known As Talk Shows

Related

The Story of 4/20
The Story of 4/20
Rush's Geddy Lee: My 10 Favorite Bassists

“Our plan is to be chief experimental officer,” said Universal CEO Lucian Grainge in a statement accompanying Wednesday’s announcement. “We’ll take this experimentation and really drive it forward now with what we know about consumers and what we know about each other’s data.”

“We’re joined at the hip and speaking pretty much daily with each other,” Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek said in a statement. “This is all about driving discovery and connecting more artists and fans on a scale that’s never happened before.”

Ek added of the “Marketplace”: “We’ve said all along, the goal of our Marketplace strategy is to harness Spotify’s ability to connect artists with fans on a scale that has never before existed and bring new opportunities to the industry. Together, we look forward to reinvesting in and building new tools and offerings for artists around the world.”

In recent months, Spotify has shifted its focus toward the world of podcasting, inking exclusive deals with Bill Simmons, Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian and Michelle Obama, as well as expanding into video podcasts.

In This Article: Spotify, streaming, Universal Music, Universal Music Group

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.