 Spotify Debuts a Two-Person 'Premium Duo' Subscription Plan - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Mel Brooks Pays Tribute to 'Best Friend' Carl Reiner: 'Nobody Could Do it Better' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home RS Pro Music Biz News

Spotify Debuts a ‘Premium Duo’ Subscription Tier Aimed at Couples

New plan offers individual premium accounts to two people living at the same home address for flat fee of $12.99 a month

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
spotify

Spotify unveiled a new subscription plan, Spotify Premium Duo, geared toward two people living at the same home address.

Spotify

Spotify is launching a new subscription plan, Spotify Premium Duo, that allows two people living at the same home address to each have their own premium account for a flat fee.

Premium Duo subscriptions are available starting Wednesday, July 1st, for $12.99 a month, in 55 markets around the world (including the U.S.). While each person on the Premium Duo plan will get all the usual features of a Spotify Premium account, the joint subscription will also come with exclusive access to “Duo Mix,” a regularly updated playlist comprising songs both listeners like. The price point is a slight discount from the $14.99 a month cost of a Spotify Family Plan — which allows up to six Premium users “living under one roof” to join — and it offers the best deal for two individuals who cohabitate, since individual Premium accounts cost $9.99 a month.

Premium Duo’s global launch comes after Spotify spent time testing two-person plans in select markets last year.

“Today we are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first of its kind audio offering for just two people in the same household,” Alex Norström, Spotify’s Chief Freemium Business Officer, said in a statement. “Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalog and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted and get all of your personalized playlists and features tailored just for you. We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.”

Those who currently have Spotify Premium accounts but want to switch to Premium Duo will be able to do so by visiting their account page and changing their subscription. Doing so will not impact elements of their existing accounts, including saved music, podcasts, playlists and recommendations. More information on Premium Duo is available on Spotify’s blog, For the Record.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Spotify, streaming

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.