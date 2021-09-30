Sony Artists Can Now Get Free Counseling, Career Support

As part of a larger initiative to bring broader support to its roster of artists, Sony Music Entertainment announced in an internal letter that it will be offering free counseling and therapy services to all its actively signed artists.

The new initiative, called the Artist Assistance program, is an expansion of Sony’s previously announced Artists Forward program, which the company unveiled in June alongside news that it would wipe away debts from a portion of its artists who haven’t recouped their initial cash advances from old record deals.

Artist Assistance will make free confidential counseling available to any Sony-signed artist around the world effective Thursday. It’s an add-on to health care policies Sony artists qualify for as a part of a major label; major label artists in America, for instance, qualify for insurance policies through major union SAG-AFTRA. Some artists may not be aware of the sorts of benefits they qualify for, and Artist Assistance is intended to bring more awareness and access to Sony’s roster.

Along with health resources, Sony also said that through Artist Assistance, it will devote more resources to answer questions regarding artists’ earnings and pay statements, though the letter did not specify what those resources are. Sony is also now developing a program to teach its newer artists more about how Sony Music functions and give them a guide on best practices to help them promote and their music.

Sony has hired industry veteran Susan Moultrie as Senior Vice President of Artist Initiatives and Business Administration to oversee the program. Moultrie is a longtime media and entertainment executive who previously spent over a decade at Sony Music in a variety of roles in the 1990s and 2000s.

The initiative comes as the broader music industry has been challenged in the past year to improve fairness and transparency as many Black artists and industry insiders questioned companies over decades of racial inequality. While new initiatives and further awareness have been applauded by artists and music industry advocacy groups, the larger push among critics has been for more artist-friendly record deals that give musicians a bigger piece of earnings and ownership for their work.

Read Sony’s letter to its artists below: