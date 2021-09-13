The Pokémon Album Will Feature Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, and Jax Jones

Pokémon and Universal Music Group (UMG) are ready to reveal the complete track list for Pokémon 25: The Album, the climax of the yearlong music partnership that the two brands started to celebrate the iconic video game’s 25th anniversary.

The album is set for release on October 15th through UMG’s Capitol Records. The joint team tells Rolling Stone that J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Jax Jones and Tierra Whack are among the latest artists to partake in the LP; a full track list is below. Capitol already released several tracks leading up to the album, including Post Malone’s cover of Hootie and the Blowfish hit “Only Wanna Be With You,” as well as Louane’s “Game Girl,” and Katy Perry’s “Electric,” the lead single for the album.

The Red EP — named after the first installment of the game, featured tracks “Take It Home” by Mabel, “Wonderful” by Cyn and “Got ‘Em” by Vince Staples. The Blue EP, released last month, contained remixes of those three songs from electronic producer Zhu. All of those songs will also be on the October release.

Universal’s artists have been active in promoting the new project: Post Malone performed a virtual concert featuring his “Only Wanna Be With You,” cover on Pokemon Day in February, while Perry frolicked alongside Pikachu in the “Electric” music video released in May.

“As we count down to the launch of Pokémon 25: The Album and the culmination of this yearlong adventure, we’re looking forward to Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, and Jax Jones joining the party and adding their own unique sounds and fresh takes on Pokémon inspired songs to this celebratory compilation,” The Pokemon Company’s Vice President of marketing Colin Palmer said in a statement.

So far Staples takes the crown for most on-the-nose Pokémon lyrics, rapping about being “fly like Mew” and charged up like “Raichu.”

Take a look at the full track list below.

1. Katy Perry – “Electric”

2. Jax Jones – “Phases” (with Sinead Harnett)

3. Mabel – “Take It Home”

4. Lil Yachty – “Believing”

5. J Balvin – “Ten Cuidado”

6. Cyn – “Wonderful”

7. Vince Staples – “Got ‘Em”

8. Louane – “Game Girl”

9. Tierra Whack – “Art Show”

10. Post Malone – “Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version)”

11. Yaffle – Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY)*

12. Mabel – “Take It Home (ZHU Remix)”

13. Cyn – Wonderful “(ZHU Remix)”

14. Vince Staples – “Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix)”