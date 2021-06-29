Peloton Has Its Own Music Festival Now

I was being puckish when I first wrote that, thanks to Peloton, “fitness classes are the new music festivals” — but it seems the exercise company may have taken me seriously. On Tuesday morning (June 29th), the at-home fitness company announced All For One Music Festival, a three-day, virtual event that will kick off on July 1st.

More than 40 instructors have put together classes that span all of the available disciplines — cycling, running, cardio, strength, and yoga — featuring music by 25 artists. (Profuse sweating at a music festival brought to you by exercise instead of mystery pills? What a concept.) Only a digital platform could allow for such a lawless, genreless lineup: I can honestly say I never expected to see the names of Carly Pearce, Daddy Yankee, Demi Lovato, and Depeche Mode follow each other on a flyer, but I’m also not mad at it.

As for how it works, Peloton has organized the artists into specific time slots, which have not yet been revealed, and created pseudo-stages by utilizing the tech’s “stacked classes” feature. According to press materials, these stages can also be customized based on music genre, musical decade, workout discipline, or instructor. Off platform, Peloton is encouraging members to extend the experience with its new, branded Spotify playlist and share photos of festive ensembles on social media using the #AFO21 hashtag. I guess this means I can officially dub sweatbands the new flower crowns.

When Rolling Stone asked if any of the featured artists are expected to appear — whether on camera as guests of the instructors, or on the leaderboard as attendees — Peloton representatives said that “these musicians will not be present during the event and we cannot disclose attendees on the leaderboard.” The lineup is below.

Thursday, July 1st:

Alice Coltrane

Gorgon City

Gwen Stefani

Jessie Ware

Sturgill Simpson

The Tragically Hip

Wizkid

Friday, July 2nd:

Carly Pearce

Daddy Yankee

Demi Lovato

Depeche Mode

Disclosure

James Blake

Imagine Dragons

Major Lazer

Migos

Rosalía

Thomas Rhett

Twenty One Pilots

Saturday, July 3rd:

Black Coffee

Doja Cat

Nas

Pearl Jam

Robin Schulz

Tina Turner