Ozuna Is Dropping Art for the Launch of a New NFT Site

Celebrity art dealer Avery Andon will unveil a new platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called ArtGrails on Friday morning — with help from his brother, street artist Alec Monopoly, and Latin music star Ozuna, who collaborated on a line of digital art collectibles for the launch.

The “Uncle Richie Ozuna” series, as the line is called, features one of Monopoly’s frequently depicted characters interacting with the teddybear from Ozuna’s logo, Ozuna’s team tells Rolling Stone.

There will be three types of NFTs in the collection: An “open edition” version, priced at $750, will only be available for 10 minutes (and in that time, organizers will mint as many tokens as demand dictates); the “gold” edition will include 250 tokens priced at $1,500; and the “grail” edition will include 25 tokens priced at $8,500. Moreover, 15 gold token-holders will be randomly selected to receive physical prints, and two grail token-holders will be randomly selected to receive different, hand-painted prints.

All ArtGrail drops will be linked to raffles resulting in prizes that may include virtual meet-and-greets, backstage passes to future shows, original paintings, unreleased music, and/or sculptures. In Ozuna’s case, 50 raffle winners will also get limited-edition screen prints — signed and numbered by Monopoly and Ozuna, but different from the ones mentioned above.

Reps for ArtGrails tell Rolling Stone that NFTs designed by Nicky Jam, Rich The Kid, TV personality Scott Disick, and others are on the way. The “Uncle Richie Ozuna” series is scheduled to go live on Ozuna’s birthday, Saturday, March 13th, at 1p.m. ET.

“ArtGrails will curate and present exclusive NFT ‘grails’ from the biggest names in art, music and entertainment,” the new company wrote in a forthcoming press release reviewed by Rolling Stone. The memo explains that the term “grail” was “borrowed from the world of iconic watches and sneakers” and “represents the rarest and most challenging to acquire items on a collector’s wish list.” ArtGrail also promises “seamless and secure payment processing and a simplified user interface that even first-time NFT buyers can navigate.”

Monopoly, who met Ozuna two years ago when he moved to Puerto Rico, tells Rolling Stone that he immediately fell in love with the musician’s “positive energy and music.”

“His famous teddybear logo really syncs with my art,” Monopoly says. “It’s the perfect collaboration for my debut NFT.” Ozuna calls working with Monopoly “inspiring” and adds: “I’m always looking for new and innovative ways to reach my fans and to present art. What’s happening with NFTs is groundbreaking. To be an early adapter in this new world of digital collectibles, creating interesting pieces of art for people, and present them to buyers directly, it feels like the way forward. We are witnessing a moment and I’m happy to be a part of it from the beginning.”

This is Ozuna’s second NFT drop in a month — as the star joins the growing list of music industryites bringing the tech trend into the mainstream world. And the decision to use his platform to drive traffic to a just-launched marketplace echoes Shawn Mendes manager Andrew Gertler’s recent investment moves, as well.