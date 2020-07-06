Music From Netflix’s Erotic Romance ‘365 Days’ Is Shooting Up the Charts

For the last month, amid the usual teen flicks and true-crime shows, an erotic drama has sat at the top of Netflix’s list of most popular offerings. That film, 365 Days (365 Dni) — which movie critics have called a Polish 50 Shades of Grey — has garnered an intense, if controversial, reaction on social media, and it’s now sending a spate of new artists to the top of music charts to boot.

On Monday, two artists on the soundtrack, Michele Morrone (who is also the film’s lead actor) and Texas duo Everybody Loves an Outlaw (responsible for one of the film’s most iconic tracks “I See Red“), both debuted within the top 10 spots on Rolling Stone‘s Breakthrough 25 Chart, which monitors the fastest-rising artists of the month. The artists are seeing significant success on individual platforms’ charts as well.

Everybody Loves an Outlaw’s “I See Red” currently sits at Number One on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart. And the blues/rock duo, which had only a modest fanbase prior to 365 Days’ release, seems to have caught the attention of some big players in the music industry. Over the weekend, the hit song, listed under the label Extreme Music, disappeared from streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple, and Deezer — as did the rest of the group’s catalog. On Sunday, the band’s Bonnie Elizabeth Sims responded to worried fans on TikTok: “To everyone asking where the song went — some changes are happening since the song blew up. It’ll be back on all platforms soon.”

On Monday morning, Everybody Loves an Outlaw’s catalog reappeared on Amazon, listed under Columbia Records. It also quietly came back to Spotify, with its label described as “Extreme Music, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.” A Columbia representative confirms to Rolling Stone that the record label signed the act right before the holiday weekend of July 4th.

It’s certainly not unlike Columbia CEO Ron Perry to quickly snatch up a viral hit: Perry is the executive credited with taking Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne” from buzzing blips to global smashes.

Elsewhere in the film soundtrack’s success story: The four songs sung by Morrone, the Italian actor who plays the persuasive Massimo in the film, are all seeing streaming spikes. Morrone’s standout track “Hard For Me” is holding strong in the Top Five of Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50, and his other track “Feel It” — which may (intentionally or not) remind listeners of The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” another broody banger that was popularized by an erotic drama — is also widely shared on social media.

365 Days itself has garnered much attention, partly due to its controversial subject matter. Many critics pointed out that the film is much darker and more “hardcore” than 50 Shades of Grey, to a potentially problematic degree. Its male character Massimo obsesses over the female lead Laura, takes her captive, and gives her a year to fall in love with him — leading many to conclude that 365 Days romanticizes kidnapping and conflates Stockholm Syndrome with romantic wooing. (Shockingly, it’s not okay to hold a woman against her will just because the guy’s a muscly dreamboat.)

Whether due to or in spite of its heavy criticism, 365 Days is undeniably popular: According to Forbes, it’s the first movie to ever take Netflix’s Number One spot twice. After four consecutive days in the top spot, it was dethroned by Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods — but four days later, it was back on top. The film then do-si-doed — euphemistic jokes aside — with The Nut Job, a family-friendly animation.