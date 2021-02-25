Here’s How Big Livestreaming Has Gotten Since the Pandemic Started

In the past year, livestreaming has quickly morphed from a niche concept into one of the most booming platforms in the music industry — and with the marketing opportunities and potential revenue streams that livestreams have proven to be capable of when executed properly, they’ll likely stick around in some form well past Covid-19.

A new white paper report on Thursday from international music conference MIDEM and strategic advisory company The Link details several key data points for the livestreaming ecosystem in the past year, and quotes musicians as well as executives from several companies that had embraced livestreams heavily in 2020. The biggest takeaways from the report are simple: Lots of fans have tuned into livestreams in the past year, and they’re becoming more willing to pay for their content.

As MIDEM’s white paper points out, 30% of users on Bandsintown — a web service that helps fans keep track of bands playing in an area — had never watched a livestream show before the pandemic began. With shows canceled, the site pivoted to livestreams, and by the fall, 73% of users were tuning into a livestream performance at least once per month. Eighty percent of respondents to Bandsintown’s survey also said they were willing to pay for livestreams, and the company launched a paid service for livestreams earlier this month.

Elsewhere in the report, from 2019 to 2020’s second financial quarter, Twitch, mostly associated with video game content, saw a 550% increase an hours watched for its music category. The number of musicians set to earn $25,000 from their streams on Twitch jumped 735% from last January to September, Tracy Chan, Twitch’s vice president of music, told MIDEM.

Several of the livestreaming companies who gave data to MIDEM for its report sold a high number of tickets for their pay-per-view shows. StageIt, started in 2011, employs a pay-what-you-can model for fans, who have to pay at least 10 cents for access to a show. Stageit sold about 650,000 tickets across 6,300 shows last year at an average of $7.85 per ticket, with attendees paying another $6 on average to artists in tips. Since its launch in June, over its 15 shows for artists such as Nick Cave, Andrea Bocelli and Niall Horan, Driift sold 400,000 tickets ranging from $12 to $25.

The number of livestreaming platforms set on monetizing off the new found demand greatly increased in the past year too, but as livestreaming continues to mature, that likely won’t remain. The world’s most powerful music companies are beginning to enter the competition as Universal Music Group and Live Nation Entertainment — the industry’s largest record company and ticketer and promoter, respectively — have both invested in livestreaming platforms of their own.

The high demand for livestreams on their own will likely dip when concerts can return, but as several agents, livestreaming execs, and artist managers have told Rolling Stone, artists will likely keep livestreaming in their repertoire for fan experiences like virtual meet and greets or ambitious digital experiences on mixed reality platforms and video games. Multiple industry insiders who spoke with MIDEM echoed such sentiments, saying a new “hybridization” between traditional concerts and digital experiences will be the future.

How that will take shape will be decided in the coming months as shows finally return, but as Mike Schabel, CEO of livestreaming platform Kiswe told Rolling Stone in August, those who succeed won’t try and replace live shows, but rather will make digital experiences that supplement in person concerts, or they’ll make something new entirely.

“The failure would emerge if everyone took the concert as we know it today and just put it online too,” he said. “Where this gets some real momentum is from the people who say they’re going to create a show that’s intentional in purpose for the digital medium.”