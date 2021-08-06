Live Nation to Allow Touring Artists to Mandate Vaccinations, Negative Tests

Following a Lollapalooza festival where attendees were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test, Live Nation announced Friday that they will allow touring artists to choose whether to implement similar mandates for their upcoming concerts.

In a companywide email to employees obtained by Rolling Stone, CEO Michael Rapino said that all Live Nation employees will be required to be vaccinated, a move previously enforced by large companies like Microsoft, Tyson, Disney and Google as the spread of the Delta variant continues (and an issue of concern among artists, crews and the venues themselves).

“We are working to ensure we are reopening in the best way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large. Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law,” Rapino said.

“We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”

The concert giant added that they now have the tools in place to help artists implement the vaccination/negative test mandate if they choose to, as well as helping guide third-party venues in executing the request; Live Nation, which also owns around 100 venues nationwide, can also easily enforce the mandate at their own venues if the artists opt in.

Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold previously said during an August 3rd earnings call, “I think what we’re seeing is a shift to increasing requirements for entry of either tested or fully vaccinated. We had that at Lollapalooza over the last weekend very successfully done. Over 90-percent of the people were fully vaccinated, which I think was a great signal in terms of people’s commitment and support of being vaccinated in order to go to these shows.”