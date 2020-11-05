Still Without Concerts, Live Nation Revenue Dropped 95% in Its Third Quarter

Facing nearly eight months of no live music now, ticketing and promotion giant Live Nation Entertainment reported a 95% drop in revenue in its third quarter compared to the same time last year, the company said in its earnings report on Thursday. The stark figure, though somewhat expected, signals yet another tough period as Live Nation batters the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Third-quarter revenue was about $154 million in 2020 compared to over $3 billion in 2019, with the company — which operates both Live Nation and Ticketmaster — reporting a $173 million loss for its concert business and a $142 million loss for ticketing. Live Nation lost about $319 million in the third quarter. But it repeatedly touted its cost-reduction and cost-management programs, the former of which Live Nation said will cut company costs by $900 million for the year.

Live Nation says it has $1.9 billion in liquidity, enough to carry the company until it hopes concerts can return at full scale outdoors in summer 2021.

Refund rates remain low, Live Nation said, with 83% of customers electing to keep their tickets for rescheduled show dates rather than get their money back. That would indicate sizable fan desire to return to shows once they’re an option again — but while Live Nation remains confident in a summer 2021 return, several live music insiders haven’t been as confident. Former William Morris Endeavor music head Marc Geiger, who recently launched an initiative to buy majority stakes in struggling venues, told industry observer Bob Lefsetz that he doubted concerts would come back until as late as 2022.

With concerts shuttered, Live Nation and several independent venues have been pivoting to drive-in concerts and makeshift outdoor shows. While those gigs have been giving artists a chance to play in front of fans and helped venues pay some bills or keep some of their workers on the payroll, they aren’t nearly as lucrative as a traditional full-capacity gig. And as much of the U.S. enters the colder winter months, even those will have to stop.

Venues say that government assistance is the only thing that will stop permanent closures for much of the industry and have been advocating for funding through the National Independent Venue Association and its Save Our Stages legislature. Live Nation meanwhile, along with rival AEG and several major talent agencies, launched the separate #SaveLiveEventsNow coalition to advocate for similar but broader legislation to support the live music business.

This post will be updated with details from Live Nation’s Thursday afternoon earnings call.