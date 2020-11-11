 Ryman Auditorium to Host Benefit to Aid Live Music Industry Workforce - Rolling Stone
Ryman Auditorium to Host Benefit to Aid Live Music Industry Workforce

Live Events Lift Up Festival will donate funds to MuisCares, the Roadie Clinic, and the Country Music Association Foundation

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 08: The Ryman Auditorium is seen at night on April 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. All establishments have been closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Ryman Auditorium is seen at night on April 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

More than 25 artists and entertainers will appear at the Live Events Lift Up Festival on December 16th, an event to aid the live music industry workforce affected by the pandemic.

The festival, also known as LEVL UP Fest, will take place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, streaming virtually for free via NoCap Shows at 8:30 p.m. E.T. Artists and crew will share stories and offer glimpses into live entertainment production; lineup and additional details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Funds raised by the festival will be donated to MusiCares, the Roadie Clinic, and Country Music Association Foundation (CMAF). Contributions can be made via the festival’s website now through December.

“In times of crisis, the entertainment and events industry have always stepped up with a call to action and so many incredible events like Live Aid and Farm Aid to the more recent Global Citizen events,” the festival’s co-founder Eileen Valois said in a statement. “Behind the scenes of every one of those benefits are the millions of people in our workforce. The average concert requires nearly 500 people to make it possible, from concessions and security to tour bus drivers, technical crew, and everyone in between. This is our crisis and now we need to take care of our own.”

Added co-founder Shannon Cook: “We’ve seen depression and anxiety take hold across our community, loss of life due to suicide, families in fear of losing homes, and generational small businesses closing their doors. With large-scale gatherings not expected to return until mid to late 2021, workers across this industry face a very uncertain future.”

