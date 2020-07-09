 Grammy Museum Partners With Michelle Obama for Mentorship Program - Rolling Stone
Grammy Museum Partners With Grammy U, Michelle Obama for Virtual Mentorship Program

Little Big Town, Sasha Sloan among mentors for summer program

Michelle Obama

The Grammy Museum announced that it is partnering with Grammy U and Michelle Obama for a virtual mentorship program.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Grammy Museum announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Grammy U — the Recording Academy’s college educational division — and Michelle Obama for a virtual mentorship program during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mentorship Monday program will be launched through Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative. Running from July 20th through August 31st, the program will consist of music industry professionals virtually mentoring college students and recent graduates on a variety of topics related to music careers.

Mentors include artists such as Little Big Town, Sam Fischer, Tikyra “TK” Jackson, Ledisi, Melanie Pfirrman, Sasha Sloan and Francisca Valenzuela, as well as Recording Academy members.

Most of the program’s sessions will be invite-only, but a number of spots will be released via Reach Higher’s Beating the Odds Summit. The program will also hold several public sessions via Instagram Live.

“The Grammy Museum’s new Mentorship Monday program exemplifies the Museum’s mission to uphold music’s value in our lives through education and collaboration between professionals and aspiring creatives,” Grammy Museum president Michael Sticka said in a press statement. “I’d like to thank Reach Higher and Grammy U for helping make this program a reality.”

Eric Waldo, executive director of Reach Higher, added: “Reach Higher is excited to partner with the Grammy Museum to bring mentorship to students this summer. Music helps us hear each other more fully and to share ourselves with one another authentically. Now more than ever is a wonderful time for professionals and artists to harness the unifying and uplifting power of music to support students as they explore and pursue educational and career opportunities in all facets of the recording industry.”

In This Article: covid-19, Grammy, grammys, Michelle Obama, music business, music industry

