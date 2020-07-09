Grammy Museum Partners With Grammy U, Michelle Obama for Virtual Mentorship Program

The Grammy Museum announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Grammy U — the Recording Academy’s college educational division — and Michelle Obama for a virtual mentorship program during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mentorship Monday program will be launched through Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative. Running from July 20th through August 31st, the program will consist of music industry professionals virtually mentoring college students and recent graduates on a variety of topics related to music careers.

Mentors include artists such as Little Big Town, Sam Fischer, Tikyra “TK” Jackson, Ledisi, Melanie Pfirrman, Sasha Sloan and Francisca Valenzuela, as well as Recording Academy members.

Most of the program’s sessions will be invite-only, but a number of spots will be released via Reach Higher’s Beating the Odds Summit. The program will also hold several public sessions via Instagram Live.