Doja Cat Gets Into the NFT Game

Doja Cat lives in a world filled with flowers, diamonds, and crypto. At least that’s what can be found on the website hosting Planet Doja, which is what the pop star named her just-announced collection of NFTs.

Only a few months removed from the release of her refreshingly weird third album, Doja Cat has revealed the first of three “Planet Doja” drops, which will go live at noon ET on Wednesday via OneOf — the music-centric marketplace for eco-friendly NFTs that Quincy Jones helped launch back in May.

“I don’t know that much about NFTs,” Doja Cat said in a statement. “But what I do know is that they can be bad for the environment and cost a fortune. Mine won’t.”

The first drop, which houses approximately 26,000 limited-edition collectibles, is separated into two types: The gold-tier flower tokens and platinum-tier elemental tokens, both of which will be set at fixed prices that range from five dollars to $100. Every gold-tier NFT comes with a chance to win tickets to an upcoming Doja Cat concert, while platinum-tier NFTs come with a chance to win VIP “golden tickets” — with merch, premium seats, and other perks.

A diamond tier for rarer elemental tokens will open when Doja Cat unleashes drops two and three, which are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively. These, which come with guaranteed VIP golden tickets, will go up for auction at a starting price of $2,500. There will also be an ultimate “OneOf” tier, which will be home to a one-of-one token for the flashiest experience of them all: an all-expenses-paid experience for two people that includes tickets to one concert on Doja Cat’s upcoming tour, airfare, hotel accommodations, trips to her favorite local spots, and dining at one of her favorite restaurants. The latter, which is the first of its kind for the platform, will also go up for auction, starting at $2,500. According to OneOf representatives, the OneOf-tier token will also guarantee its holder one gold-tier NFT from every future drop by any musical artist on OneOf’s platform for as long as it exists.

The NFTs will not contain unreleased music from Doja Cat. “We hope that our platform will be able to sell music NFTs in the future,” CEO & Co-Founder Lin Dai tells Rolling Stone. (Separately, a OneOf representative cited “legal reasons” as the reason for this surprising omission.)

Owners of any of the NFTs — no matter what they paid — will be recognized as “founding Kittizens of Planet Doja,” according to a statement. Starting September 20th, Kittizens can gain access to a members-only Discord community for interactive opportunities and chances to win future prizes and merchandise. All of the tokens can also be digitally fused with other tokens to create even rarer tokens with abilities that have not yet been revealed.

OneOf users can buy Planet Doja tokens with debit or credit cards in 150 FIAT currencies, or with a variety of popular cryptocurrencies, including Tez (XTZ), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). “We are thrilled to launch Doja Cat’s collection today, designed for fans of any economic or technical background,” Dai said in a statement. “NFTs largely have been affordable only to high-end collectors, until now.”