 Dan Wilson, Adele and Semisonic Songwriter, Sells Entire Music Catalog - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Dickinson' Season 2: What Price Fame?
Home RS Pro Music Biz News

Dan Wilson, Adele and Semisonic Songwriter, Sells His Entire Music Catalog

The deal with Primary Wave includes big hits like Adele’s “Someone Like You,” The Chicks’ “Not Ready to Make Nice,” and Semisonic’s “Closing Time”

By

Reporter

Samantha Hissong's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Songwriter Dan Wilson speaks onstage during the 'We Create Music' panel presented by Billboard, part of the 2016 ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO on April 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Songwriter Dan Wilson speaks onstage during the 'We Create Music' panel presented by Billboard, part of the 2016 ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO on April 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Closing time indeed. Genre-traversing hitmaker and Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson has signed over 100% of his catalog — around 350 songs — to music publishing and management company Primary Wave, the latter announced on Thursday. Only one week into 2021, this is the third major acquisition of songwriting rights this year, following that of Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Neil Young. And it comes just one month after Stevie Nicks’ similar deal with Primary Wave.

Wilson’s deal includes a total of three Adele songs — “One and Only,” “Don’t You Remember,” and the multi-platinum “Someone Like You” — all of which are on the star’s groundbreaking debut album 21, which he helped produce. It also houses six songs from The Chicks’ Taking the Long Way, one being “Not Ready to Make Nice, which won the Song of the Year Grammy in 2007. The cherry on top is the karaoke anthem that is Semisonic’s “Closing Time,” which spent 13 years at Number One on the modern rock chart in 1998.

Primary Wave confirmed to Rolling Stone that Wilson’s deal comprises his entire catalog. It also includes Wilson’s publishing rights to songs recorded by the likes of Taylor Swift, John Legend, Dierks Bentley, P!nk, Josh Groban and Chris Stapleton. Primary Wave did not share song titles in these instances, but Wilson’s only songs with Swift are “Treacherous” and “Come Back… Be Here” from 2012’s Red.

“The musical art that Dan has created as a songwriter is undeniable,” says Primary Wave president Justin Shukat in a release. “His work has been enjoyed by fans around the world through both the lens of his own band, Semisonic, as well as through the voices of the countless artists he’s collaborated with and written for. We are honored and thrilled to have him join Primary Wave.”

In This Article: Adele, Dan Wilson, music industry, Primary Wave

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.