Cypress Hill’s Newest Venture Is ‘HotBox,’ a Weed-Centric Card Game

When you think of West Coast hip-hop, a few things may come to mind — with Cypress Hill and marijuana high on the list. In Covid quarantine, weed dispensaries were deemed essential businesses by every state with a regulated cannabis system; Cypress Hill, despite not having released any new music in years, is now going to reap some of the benefits of their fans being stuck at home with herbal flavors at their disposal. The group partnered with FITZ Games to launch a card game that’s all about cannabis and its related activities.

“You just need three things for a good night in quarantine: HotBox’s Cypress Hill expansion pack, a video session with your friends, and weed,” the members of Cypress Hill said in a joint statement on Wednesday announcing the game. And hey, if the situation inspires fans to stream some of the group’s more substance-friendly songs — like the multi-platinum Nineties hit “Insane in the Brain” or “I Wanna Get High” — they probably wouldn’t complain. (Pun intended with “joint statement.”)

Similar to the popular and profane party game Cards Against Humanity, the 18-and-older HotBox game includes a variety of ridiculous “answer cards” which are meant to fill in the blanks found on “question cards.” HotBox, however, also provides “dare cards” that require the recipient to perform embarrassing or out-there acts. The base deck comes with 420 cards, but expansion packs of themed bonus cards are also available to purchase for an additional price — examples include sets focused on munchies, “other drugs,” and Cypress Hill’s music and history. The base game retails for $25 and the Cypress-Hill-specific expansion pack is $14.

This partnership marks the first foray into physical games for Primary Wave Music, the music publishing and management company that represents Cypress Hill in the latter department.

“Our branding team is constantly looking for ways to move the needle for both our management and publishing clients,” a representative from Primary Wave tells Rolling Stone. “We’ve made deals with American Greetings for a digital card and Shinola for a watch, [both of which incorporated] Smokey Robinson’s songs. We were also the company behind the Aerosmith lottery scratch-off and Kurt Cobain converse sneaker.” The rep says Primary Wave has also struck artist partnerships with companies like Sony’s TriStar and sunglasses brand Oakley, and that it is already planning other music-related games with FITZ for the near future.