 Concord Buys Rights to Songs Performed by Beyoncé, Gaga, Clapton, More - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How You Can Reinvigorate Your F&B Business with Fresh Experiences Post-Pandemic
Home RS Pro Music Biz News

145,000 Music Copyrights Just Got Sold to a New Home

In a massive deal with Downtown Music, Concord Music Publishing has acquired partial rights to songs from Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Eric Clapton, Jay-Z, and Adele

By

Reporter

Samantha Hissong's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The copyright bonanza in the music business continues. On Monday morning, Concord Music Publishing announced the purchase of Downtown Music Holdings’ entire portfolio of 145,000 owned and co-published music copyrights.

Here are just some of the stars with songs included in the deal: Adele, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, the Grateful Dead, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Maroon 5, Marvin Gaye, Mary J. Blige, Mos Def, Mötley Crüe, New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Ray Charles, Santigold, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, and The 1975.

To be clear, the aforementioned artists didn’t sell their whole catalogs directly — as the likes of Steve Nicks and Bob Dylan have recently done. Downtown owns specific copyrights and also represents songwriters. Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote Beyonce’s “Halo,” and Anthony Rossomando, who co-wrote Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” are signed to Downtown’s publishing arm. So the company would have sold those rights to both of those songs to Concord.

Related Stories

Music Festivals Are Back, But Their Covid Risks Are All on You
Apple Music Pays $0.01 Per Stream

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
High Goods: Celebrities in the Weed Business

Other hits highlighted in a press release include Booker T. & the M.G.’s “Green Onions,” Martha and the Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Streets,” Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home,” Eric Clapton’s “Change the World,” Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger,” and Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me.” Financials of the deal were not disclosed, but Music Business Worldwide estimates the transaction in the realm of $400 million.

“Concord is an excellent home for this extraordinary catalog that we’ve had the unique privilege to build over the past 14 years,” said Downtown Founder and CEO Justin Kalifowitz. “Not only does Concord recognize the value of these works, but this transaction further demonstrates the true strength of the modern independent music sector.”

By selling its copyrights, Downtown hopes to have the means and bandwidth to focus more intensely on its core music publishing services, sync licensing capabilities, and its songwriter admin service Songtrust, according to the press release.

Also unaffected by the transaction is Downtown’s complete roster of publishing administration clients, including the estate of George Gershwin, John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Miles Davis, John Prine, Wu-Tang Clan, and Ryan Tedder/OneRepublic.

In This Article: Concord, Copyrights, Downtown Music Holdings, music industry

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.