Blackpink Announces Its First-Ever Livestream Concert

Will Blackpink break the Internet? The members of the globally celebrated K-pop group announced on Wednesday that their first-ever livestream concert, titled The Show, will take place two days after Christmas this year. The show will air exclusively on YouTube, a platform on which Blackpink is the second-largest artist. (The act is second only to Justin Bieber.)

Blackpink — bigger by YouTube subscriber count than Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and the rest of pop music’s global superstars — has also seen four music videos infiltrate YouTube’s list of its top 10 music debuts over a 24-hour period. Needless to say, YouTube’s overall traffic will likely surge with gusto as Blackpink fans, or “Blinks,” rush to the platform on December 27th at 12 a.m. Eastern (2 p.m. KST).

Tickets are available today via an experience offer page or via membership to Blackpink’s official YouTube channel. The group — which said in a press release that it has prepared “special perks” for those who join the channel — has set two price points for the show: standard access ($29.99/36,000 KRW) and “plus” access ($39.99/48,000 KRW). Both ticket types include the original stream, a rebroadcast, and custom emojis, while the latter option also comes with behind-the-scenes content. A press release notes that more information will be revealed this Thursday at midnight Eastern (which translates to 9 p.m. PT or Friday 2 p.m. KST) when Blackpink makes an appearance on its YouTube channel.

Blackpink’s first official full-length, The Album, dropped at the top of October, debuting at Number Two on the Rolling Stone 200 chart. With over 90,000 album sales, it was the highest-selling LP that week. Its first-week sales number was also higher than that of any other debut album from a K-pop group in history.

When a major artist releases music, the next obvious step is to tour around the project — but that’s not possible right now due to Covid-19 restrictions. So, like others, Blackpink turned to livestreaming.

“We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting so patiently for us,” Blackpink said in a statement.

YouTube’s global head of music Lyor Cohen added that the company is “so honored to be partnering with such great talent and the [South Korean label and management company] YG team for this first-ever, can’t-miss livestream experience.”