Apple Music Has a 24-Hour Video Channel Now (Someone Call MTV)

Music streaming killed the video star — and then brought it back to life? Apple is offering a new riff on The Buggles’ infamous proclamation: Early on Monday morning, the Cupertino brain trust announced Apple Music TV, a new station within Apple Music that provides users with a 24-hour ongoing livestream of today’s most popular music videos.

“Think Apple Music Radio, but for videos,” a representative said in a press email.

Apple Music TV’s programming will include “exclusive new music videos and premieres, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests,” according to a press release. When asked for more details surrounding the curated blocks and live shows, the representative did not immediately reply. However, the announcement does include plans for a Bruce Springstreen block, which will take place on Thursday — a day before the release of Letter to You, Springsteen’s 20th studio album. During that block, Apple will present some of the star’s most iconic videos, along with an exclusive interview with DJ/host Zane Lowe and “a special livestream fan event.”

If the concept behind Apple Music TV feels familiar to you, you might be remembering a little thing called Music Video Television, a.k.a. MTV. (Was “iMTV” an alternate name Apple considered?) The legendary cable channel doesn’t actually have any involvement in this offering, but the comparisons are glaring. Take, for example, Apple’s “special countdown” feature that announces its top 100 most-streamed songs. Total Request Live, anyone?

Most of Apple’s behind-the-scenes visual content seems like it will live on the Apple Music TV channel from now on: The Monday announcement says users will be able to find a selection of interviews and concert films there.

MTV did not respond to comment Monday morning. Apple Music’s rival Spotify, which revealed its own slate of “original shows” and “video podcasts” last week, also did not respond.