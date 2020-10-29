Meet Music’s New Leaders — Future 25

Last year, we introduced you to our first-ever Future 25, a celebration of 25 leaders upending the music industry with brazen ideas. We felt like too many lists and accolades in music were celebrity-focused or politically driven; we wanted to build something to honor forceful ideas, not high salaries or C-suite titles. We also knew our list needed to be made fresh every year — ushering a new set of leaders up on stage along with the previous year’s, rather than simply reshuffling positions on a former list.

In 2020, against the backdrop of unprecedented turmoil wrought by a global pandemic and chaotic power struggles in every sector, an outpouring of creativity made the music business shine anew. We’re excited to share with you our second annual list of talented, forward-thinking individuals who are driving the industry forward: From designing viral shows on Fortnite to rethinking the value of old hits to matchmaking artists with their dream managers, these 25 enterprising individuals share a deep ambition to reinvigorate the behind-the-scenes of creativity.

These are people who aren’t afraid to tear up the floorboards; they’re rolling up their sleeves and whipping up new revenue streams, striking unlikely partnerships, and building new business models that will drive the industry’s next evolution.

The 2020 Future 25 list appears in Rolling Stone‘s November print issue, and we will continue to introduce a new list of 25 fresh leaders next year, as we drill deeper into the business of music as well. Chat with us at pro@rollingstone.com, bookmark Rolling Stone‘s music-business site, and subscribe to our dynamic weekly newsletter to keep up with our scoops and features in the meantime.