Preservation Hall Jazz Band Plot North American Tour

Preservation Hall Jazz Band have added a fall run to their 2019 North American tour itinerary celebrating the release of their new documentary, A Tuba to Cuba. The new dates start October 22nd at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut and wrap November 21st at UCSB Campbell Hall in Santa Barbara, California. Cuban singer-songwriter Yusa will serve as support throughout the trek.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale June 14th at 10 a.m. local time, while a special pre-sale will run between June 12th at 10 a.m. local time and June 13th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on the tour’s website.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band will also play an array of shows and festival sets throughout July, August and September. After the run, they’ll perform a previously-announced set at the Wonderfront Music Festival in San Diego, November 22nd, then wrap with a three-night stand at the Joseph Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore, Maryland, November 29th through December 1st.

In February, Preservation Hall Jazz Band released A Tuba to Cuba, which was directed by T.G. Herrington and Danny Clinch and chronicled the band’s 2015 visit to Cuba. The film specifically followed band leader Ben Jaffe as he attempted to fulfill the dream of his late father — Preservation Hall founder, Allan Jaffe — to retrace the roots of New Orleans jazz back to indigenous Cuban music.

In March, Preservation Hall Jazz Band shared a new song, “Kreyol,” which will reportedly appear on the Tuba to Cuba soundtrack, expected to arrive later this year.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Tour Dates

October 22 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

October 23 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 24 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

October 25 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

October 26 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

October 28 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts, Theatre Maisoneuve

October 29 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

October 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

November 1 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

November 2 – Goshen, IN @ Goshen College Music Center

November 4 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

November 5 – Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

November 7 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

November 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Music Theater at MIM

November 11 – Livermore, CA @ Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center

November 13 – Chico, CA @ CSU Chico, Laxson Auditorium

November 15 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

November 16 – Arcata, CA @ John Van Duzer Theatre

November 17 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

November 18 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall, Taper Auditorium

November 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

November 21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ UCSB Campbell Hall