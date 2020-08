Politics Videos August 7, 2020 4:20PM ET

‘Useful Idiots’ With Guest Thomas Frank on Anti-Populism

In this week’s quarantine episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by author Thomas Frank, who joins the show to discuss his latest book, The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism. Katie and Matt also dissect Biden’s most-stoned moment ever.