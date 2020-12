Politics Videos December 31, 2020 2:31PM ET

‘Useful Idiots’ Podcast: Stimulus Checks, Larry Summers, Plus Mark Crispin Miller on Academic Freedom

In the latest socially distanced episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller and they discuss issues surrounding academic freedom. Listen and watch the full interview here. You can find the show on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.