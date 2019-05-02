Rolling Stone

Attorney General William Barr bailed on testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) brought some chicken to replace him.  
Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. He was grilled mercilessly by Democrats, many of which have called for him to resign. He didn’t want to endure another flogging the next day before a Democrat-led committee.  
“Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions,” said Cohen.  
Though Barr is abstaining, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to testify before the Judiciary Committee “sometime in May.” Barr claimed on Wednesdsay that Mueller has no issue with the initial conclusions he released in March, despite a letter Mueller’s office sent to Barr arguing the conclusions did “not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the investigation.  
The resemblance is uncanny.  
Not so funny was the chairman’s threat to hold Barr in contempt of court if he fails to comply with a subpoena for the unredacted Mueller report.  
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) eats chicken during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.
Williams Barr's Kentucky Fried Appearance Before Congress, in Pictures

Steve Cohen (D-TN) Takes His Seat Holding a Ceramic Chicken

TOM BRENNER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The Witness Chair Reserved for Attorney General William Barr Sits Empty

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chicken-Fried Barr

CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Steve Cohen Places a Chicken on the Witness Desk for AG William Barr

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jerry Nadler Approved of the Stunt

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Finger Lickin' Good

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

