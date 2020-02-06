Russian Election Interference: A Timeline

In his recent story, “The Hack Next Time” (from the February 2020 issue of Rolling Stone magazine), Andy Kroll reported exclusive details about how the Trump White House, from Day One, shut down progress on detecting and stopping future Russian election interference. It includes a never-before-reported December 2019 FBI alert showing a 400-percent increase in attacks on government facilities by the vicious Ryuk ransomware — this comes heading into the 2020 election year. Here, we look back to 2013 to today to see how Russia’s election hacking schemes have been thwarted — until they weren’t.