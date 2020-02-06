 Russian Interference in United States Elections: A Timeline - Rolling Stone
Russian Election Interference: A Timeline

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: A demonstrator holds up a sign of Vladimir Putin during an anti-Trump 'March for Truth' rally on June 3, 2017 in New York City. Rallies and marches are taking place across the country to call for urgent investigation into possible Russian interference in the U.S. election and ties to U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

In his recent story, “The Hack Next Time” (from the February 2020 issue of Rolling Stone magazine), Andy Kroll reported exclusive details about how the Trump White House, from Day One, shut down progress on detecting and stopping future Russian election interference. It includes a never-before-reported December 2019 FBI alert showing a 400-percent increase in attacks on government facilities by the vicious Ryuk ransomware — this comes heading into the 2020 election year. Here, we look back to 2013 to today to see how Russia’s election hacking schemes have been thwarted — until they weren’t.

