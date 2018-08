Photo taken October 26, 1967 that shows US Navy Airforce Major John McCain (center) being rescued from Hanoi’s Truc Bach lake by several Hanoi residents after his Navy warplane was downed by Northern Vietnamese army during the Vietnam War. One of his rescuers said 24 February 2000, McCain was well treated after being pulled from the lake by villagers. McCain said that upon capture he was beaten by an angry mob and bayoneted in the groin.