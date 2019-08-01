The Weirdest Democratic Candidate Merch: An Overview
Tim Ryan’s “You Don’t Have To Yell” Sticker
During an exchange with Bernie Sanders in the first night of the second round of Democratic debates, Ryan told Sanders that he doesn’t have to yell while promoting his policy positions. Ryan’s campaign apparently thought the throwaway line was clever enough to design merch around it. The sticker was widely mocked on Twitter.
Tim Ryan
Joe Biden’s “Cup O’ Jo”
A truly terrifying way to get yourself going in the morning.
Joe Biden
Beto O’Rourke’s Punk Patch
In case you weren’t aware, Beto O’Rouke likes punk music. Nothing says “counterculture” in 2019 like sewing a patch with the Vanity Fair cover star’s name on it onto your denim vest.
Beto O'Rourke
John Delaney’s Phone Ring
From the website’s description: “Beyoncé Was Right. If you love your phone, put a ring on it! Yes, now you can show the world that you and your phone have that special bond when you use the Delaney for President genuine, wood, ring phone holder and stand. Only John’s campaign helps you get a grip and take a stand, both at the same time.” We’ll pass.
John Delaney
Bernie Sanders’ Bernie Buck Poster
Bernie’s campaign store has a lot of posters for sale. Some of them aren’t bad, if you’re into that sort of thing. This one doesn’t quite work.
Bernie Sanders
Michael Bennet’s Pride Tank Top
We’re going to set the over/under on the number of Pride tanks sold by the Bennet campaign sold at 0.5.
Michael Bennet
Steve Bullock’s Indictment Shirt
In which the Montana governor’s campaign tries and fails to capitalize on a graphic tee style that was trendy two years ago.
Steve Bullock
Seth Moulton’s Chicken Hawks Sticker
If you squint, you can kind of make out which candidate’s campaign is selling these inside-baseball foreign policy stickers.
Seth Moulton
Jay Inslee’s Climate Debate Hat
Not every good idea needs a hat bearing a declarative statement letting everyone know it’s a good idea.
Jay Inslee
Pete Buttigieg’s Family Shirt
For fans of Mayor Pete to let other fans of Mayor Pete know that they also support Mayor Pete’s pets.
Pete Buttigieg
Elizabeth Warren’s Dog Bandana
More candidate pet merch. We’re not sure why (all due respect to Bailey).
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson’s Alluring Sketch Shirt
A shirt imagining Marianne Williamson if she were in the “Take On Me” video. A very on-brand piece of merch for a candidate who rose to prominence as a self-help guru in the ’80s.