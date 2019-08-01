Rolling Stone

During an exchange with Bernie Sanders in the first night of the second round of Democratic debates, Ryan told Sanders that he doesn’t have to yell while promoting his policy positions. Ryan’s campaign apparently thought the throwaway line was clever enough to design merch around it. The sticker was widely mocked on Twitter.
A truly terrifying way to get yourself going in the morning.
In case you weren’t aware, Beto O’Rouke likes punk music. Nothing says “counterculture” in 2019 like sewing a patch with the Vanity Fair cover star’s name on it onto your denim vest.
From the website’s description: “Beyoncé Was Right. If you love your phone, put a ring on it! Yes, now you can show the world that you and your phone have that special bond when you use the Delaney for President genuine, wood, ring phone holder and stand. Only John’s campaign helps you get a grip and take a stand, both at the same time.” We’ll pass.
Bernie’s campaign store has a lot of posters for sale. Some of them aren’t bad, if you’re into that sort of thing. This one doesn’t quite work.
We’re going to set the over/under on the number of Pride tanks sold by the Bennet campaign sold at 0.5.
In which the Montana governor’s campaign tries and fails to capitalize on a graphic tee style that was trendy two years ago.
If you squint, you can kind of make out which candidate’s campaign is selling these inside-baseball foreign policy stickers.
Not every good idea needs a hat bearing a declarative statement letting everyone know it’s a good idea.
For fans of Mayor Pete to let other fans of Mayor Pete know that they also support Mayor Pete’s pets.
More candidate pet merch. We’re not sure why (all due respect to Bailey).
A shirt imagining Marianne Williamson if she were in the “Take On Me” video. A very on-brand piece of merch for a candidate who rose to prominence as a self-help guru in the ’80s.
Close thumbnails

The Weirdest Democratic Candidate Merch: An Overview

Tim Ryan's "You Don't Have To Yell" Sticker

Tim Ryan

Joe Biden's "Cup O' Jo"

Joe Biden

Beto O'Rourke's Punk Patch

Beto O'Rourke

John Delaney's Phone Ring

John Delaney

Bernie Sanders' Bernie Buck Poster

Bernie Sanders

Michael Bennet's Pride Tank Top

Michael Bennet

Steve Bullock's Indictment Shirt

Steve Bullock

Seth Moulton's Chicken Hawks Sticker

Seth Moulton

Jay Inslee's Climate Debate Hat

Jay Inslee

Pete Buttigieg's Family Shirt

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren's Dog Bandana

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson's Alluring Sketch Shirt

Marianne Williamson

