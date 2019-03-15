Rolling Stone
Scenes From the Worldwide Student Climate Strike

Portuguese Students Strike Against Climate Change

LISBON, PORTUGAL: Portuguese students chant and hoist placards in front of the Assembleia da Republica (Portuguese Parliament) during their demonstration to support actions for climate change.

Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Getty Images

Stockholm Students Strike to Raise Climate Change Awareness

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: Greta Thunberg participates in a strike outside of the Swedish parliament house, Riksdagen, in order to raise awareness for global climate change.

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Students Strike in Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA: Students hold placards during a strike as part of a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change at Najjanankumbi young christian school.

Isaac Kasamani/AFP/Getty Images

Students Strike In Tokyo To Raise Climate Change Awareness

TOKYO, JAPAN: Participants hold signs and shout slogans during the Fridays for Future march, inspired by Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist who started skipping school since August 2018.

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

UK Students Strike Against Climate Change

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND: School children hold placards and shout slogans outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Celebration Of A Students Strike Against The Climate Change In Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN: Students carried posters condemning the impact of capitalism on the environment. 

Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press/Getty Images

Student strike for climate change in Nairobi, Kenya – 15 Mar 2019

NAIROBI, KENYA: Some 100 students walked in a Nairobi forest shouting slogans to protest against the global climate change, inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thurnburg. 

Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Fridays For Future demonstration in Seville, Sevilla, Spain – 15 Mar 2019

Spanish protestors gathered outside the Metropol Parasol in Seville, Spain.

Raul Caro/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

School Strike For Climate in Melbourne, Australia – 15 Mar 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA: School students took to the streets in Australia demanding urgent political action on climate change.

Ellen Smith/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Students strike for climate change in Zurich, Switzerland – 15 Mar 2019

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND: The rain didn’t stop thousands of protestors from taking to the streets in Zurich on Friday.

Walter Bieri/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Global Youth Climate Strike in Washington DC, USA – 15 Mar 2019

WASHINGTON, DC: Several hundred students rallied outside the US Capitol.

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Students strike in protest of political inaction on climate change, Adelaide, Australia – 15 Mar 2019

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA: School students march up King William Street outside South Australia’s Parliament House, during the global climate strike. 

Mark Brake/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Students strike for climate change in Florence, Italy – 15 Mar 2019

FLORENCE, ITALY: Thousands gathered on a piazza to express their frustration at global inaction on climate change. 

Claudio Giovannini/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Students strike for climate change in London, United Kingdom – 15 Mar 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: A Global Climate Strike protester demands lawmakers “PRIORITISE OUR PLANET” near Westminster Bridge and the London Eye.

Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

New Delhi students strike for climate change, India – 15 Mar 2019

NEW DELHI, INDIA: Striking students hold placards and banners with the slogans #fridaysforfuture and #climatestrike and warning of the dangers of pollution. 

Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Fridays For Future climate change protest, London, UK – 15 Mar 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Students gather in Parliament Square before marching on Downing Street, where they blocked the streets around Westminster for over an hour.

Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

Students strike for climate change in Brussels, Belgium – 15 Mar 2019

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Frustrated students, running out of slogans and demanding change, take part in a demonstration against inaction on climate change in Brussels, the seat of the European Union. 

Julien Warnand/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Hong Kong students strike for climate change, China – 15 Mar 2019

HONG KONG: Students march through the streets as they strike to protest climate change. 

Alex Hofford/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Students Strike In Seoul To Raise Climate Change Awareness

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: South Korean students, some in medical masks, participated in a Global Climate Strike rally.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Fridays For Future demonstration in Dresden, Germany – 15 Mar 2019

DRESDEN, GERMANY: One demonstrator carried a poster with a portrait of Greta Thunberg, the sixteen year old climate activist who inspired the global campaign after protesting outside the Swedish parliament every Friday since August 2018. The poster read “FEAR US.”

Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Overview of the protesters during the demonstration for

TURIN, ITALY: “Change the System, Not the Climate,” one banner demanded.

Stefano Guidi/LightRocket/Getty Images

