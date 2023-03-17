YouTube Reinstates Donald Trump’s Channel

Over two years after YouTube shut down Donald Trump’s account, the site has reactivated the former president’s channel.

Trump’s YouTube was initially indefinitely restricted — and then permanently banned — in the aftermath of the January 6 riot on the Capitol; Trump’s accounts were similarly locked down on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

However, just as those social media networks have reopened the door to Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, YouTube, as of Friday, Trump would regain control of his dormant channel, allowing his campaign to upload new videos immediately, Axios first reported.

1/ Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content. We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 17, 2023

“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” YouTube tweeted in a statement. “This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.”

As part of the restrictions lifting, Trump’s campaign will also be allowed to purchase ads on YouTube, as long as those ads adhere to YouTube policy. CNN notes that commenting on Trump’s videos — a feature that was disabled amid the insurrection attempt — has also been restored, with MAGA nation already welcoming back Trump Friday on two-year-old videos.

Despite regaining access to Twitter in November 2022 and Facebook in February, Trump has continued to isolate himself on his own Truth Social, where he regularly peddles “The Big Lie” about the 2020 election being stolen and badmouths his potential 2024 rivals.