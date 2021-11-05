Glenn Youngkin’s Underage Son Attempted to Vote on Election Day, Was Turned Away

A 17-year-old son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to vote on Election Day, according to a local election official who said no crimes were committed.

Thomas Youngkin, a high school junior, presented identification at a polling place in Great Falls, Virginia, but he was deemed ineligible to vote due to his age, according to a written statement from Scott O. Konopasek, the director of elections in Fairfax County, Virginia. Voters must be at least 18 years of age to vote in Virginia.

“Based upon information available to me now, it appears that he committed no election offense,” Konopasek said in a statement. Konopasek added that Thomas Youngkin did not make any false statements or disrupt voting, which are crimes under Virginia election law.

A county spokesman said no further information was available.

Phone messages left at Youngkin’s home were not immediately returned. Representatives of the Youngkin campaign did not respond to messages left seeking comment. Emails, phone calls, and text messages sent to members of the Fairfax County Electoral Board went unanswered.

The news about Youngkin’s son comes as numerous Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, stoked concerns about voting fraud ahead of Tuesday’s election.

“I am not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, lots of bad things went on and are going on,” Trump wrote in a statement released Monday morning. “The way you beat it is to flood the system and get out and vote.”

Youngkin himself sent mixed signals about election fraud during the campaign, as he tried to lock in the support of Trump’s GOP base without losing crucial swing voters. He conceded he would have voted to certify the 2020 election after trying to duck the question. But earlier in the summer, Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase spoke at a rally and, reading from a script she said Youngkin’s team asked her to follow, urged voters to cast their ballots early as a way to deter Democratic voter fraud, The Washington Post reported.

The younger Youngkin’s desire to participate in an election in which his father was on the ballot is understandable. But it comes as his father’s political party is engaged in a nationwide effort to restrict voting rights, an effort Republican officials are justifying through ongoing assertions, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump and given to Joe Biden via massive democratic election fraud.