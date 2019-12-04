Andrew Yang’s Staff Pulls Him Back From Spraying Whipped Cream Into Mouths of Kneeling Supporters

Andrew Yang is not your conventional presidential candidate, which is a large part of why the former tech executive who built his campaign around a promise to give every American $1,000 a month has been able to maintain momentum, keep raising money, and find himself polling better than all but a handful of Democratic 2020 contenders.

So while lower-polling candidates are dropping out of the race, Yang is gearing up for primary season. On Tuesday, he opened a new office in Manchester, New Hampshire, which will hold its primary on February 11th. “We’re growing and growing. We’re in a peak at the right time,” Yang said. “When other campaigns are scaling back and shrinking, we are hiring and expanding.”

Yang proceeded to celebrate by shaking up a can of whipped cream and spraying it into the mouth a kneeling supporter wearing a MATH (“Make America Think Harder”) hat. “The office opening is complete!” he said.

Another supporter (also wearing a MATH hat) then took a knee. “Yeaaaaaaah!” Yang said as sprayed whip cream. Unfortunately, his campaign manager quickly stepped him and pulled the candidate away from the situation.

“Yeaaaaaaah!” Yang added.

.⁦@AndrewYang⁩ ended his Manchester office opening by celebrating with whipped cream pic.twitter.com/Ud8byTiFn4 — Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) December 3, 2019

Yang’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for clarity about where the whipped cream came from and/or if pie was involved.