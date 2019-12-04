 Andrew Yang Sprays Whipped Cream Into Mouths of Supporters - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next So, How Was Your Decade, Adam Lambert? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Andrew Yang’s Staff Pulls Him Back From Spraying Whipped Cream Into Mouths of Kneeling Supporters

Dude…

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic presidential candidate former technology executive Andrew Yang walks onto the stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate, in AtlantaElection 2020 Debate, Atlanta, USA - 20 Nov 2019

Andrew Yang walks onto the stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20th, 2019.

John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Andrew Yang is not your conventional presidential candidate, which is a large part of why the former tech executive who built his campaign around a promise to give every American $1,000 a month has been able to maintain momentum, keep raising money, and find himself polling better than all but a handful of Democratic 2020 contenders.

So while lower-polling candidates are dropping out of the race, Yang is gearing up for primary season. On Tuesday, he opened a new office in Manchester, New Hampshire, which will hold its primary on February 11th. “We’re growing and growing. We’re in a peak at the right time,” Yang said. “When other campaigns are scaling back and shrinking, we are hiring and expanding.”

Yang proceeded to celebrate by shaking up a can of whipped cream and spraying it into the mouth a kneeling supporter wearing a MATH (“Make America Think Harder”) hat. “The office opening is complete!” he said.

Another supporter (also wearing a MATH hat) then took a knee. “Yeaaaaaaah!” Yang said as sprayed whip cream. Unfortunately, his campaign manager quickly stepped him and pulled the candidate away from the situation.

“Yeaaaaaaah!” Yang added.

Yang’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for clarity about where the whipped cream came from and/or if pie was involved.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.