World Series Crowd Serenades Trump With Boos and ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants

President Donald Trump was booed loudly on Sunday night while in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

When Trump was introduced to the Nationals Park crowd after the third inning and was shown on the video portion of the scoreboard above the centerfield fence, the DC crowd unloaded with a hefty round of boos.

Later, Trump was taunted with chants of “lock him up.” Fans co-opted the now-familiar refrain that Trump’s rally-goers have used to vent their anger since the 2016 campaign season — then directed at Hillary Clinton — and continues to this day when Trump singles out his political foes.

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

The president was also greeted with a huge banner that fans hung from the outfield seats that read: Impeach Trump.