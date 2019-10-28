 World Series Crowd Serenades Trump With Boos and ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants – Rolling Stone
World Series Crowd Serenades Trump With Boos and ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants

The president was also forced to witness a huge banner that fans hung from the outfield seats that read: “Impeach Trump”

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend Game 5 of the World Series

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump Game 5 of the World Series.

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump was booed loudly on Sunday night while in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

When Trump was introduced to the Nationals Park crowd after the third inning and was shown on the video portion of the scoreboard above the centerfield fence, the DC crowd unloaded with a hefty round of boos.

Later, Trump was taunted with chants of “lock him up.” Fans co-opted the now-familiar refrain that Trump’s rally-goers have used to vent their anger since the 2016 campaign season — then directed at Hillary Clinton — and continues to this day when Trump singles out his political foes.

The president was also greeted with a huge banner that fans hung from the outfield seats that read: Impeach Trump.

