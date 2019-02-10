‘SNL’ Pays Tribute to the Women of Congress with a ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Spoof

They’re powerful. They’re badass. They’re the Women of Congress.
Saturday Night Live honored the women of the 116th Congress, which has the most elected women in United States history, with a Charlie’s Angels parody sketch. Each female member of the cast, plus host Halsey, played a senator or congresswoman.
They included:
- Nancy “Madame Clap Back” Pelosi
- Alexandria “I Say What I Meme” Ocasio-Cortez
- Maxine “Don’t Go Chasing” Waters
- Kristen “Kooky Arizona Lady” Sinema
- Ilhan “Get the Hi-Job Done” Omar
- Annie “Raise the Roof” Kuster
- Abigail “Say My Name, Say My Name” Spanberger
- Rashida “Impeach the Motherfucker” Tlaib
And President Donald Trump better watch out. They’re coming for him.
