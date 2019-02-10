‘SNL’ Pays Tribute to the Women of Congress with a ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Spoof

They’re powerful. They’re badass. They’re the Women of Congress.

Saturday Night Live honored the women of the 116th Congress, which has the most elected women in United States history, with a Charlie’s Angels parody sketch. Each female member of the cast, plus host Halsey, played a senator or congresswoman.

They included:

Nancy “Madame Clap Back” Pelosi

Alexandria “I Say What I Meme” Ocasio-Cortez

Maxine “Don’t Go Chasing” Waters

Kristen “Kooky Arizona Lady” Sinema

Ilhan “Get the Hi-Job Done” Omar

Annie “Raise the Roof” Kuster

Abigail “Say My Name, Say My Name” Spanberger

Rashida “Impeach the Motherfucker” Tlaib

And President Donald Trump better watch out. They’re coming for him.