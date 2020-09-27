 With 200,000 Americans Dead, Trump Spews Lies Then Goes Golfing - Rolling Stone
With 200K Dead, Trump Spews Lies Then Golfs for the 298th Time During His Presidency

The president seemingly does not care about the 200,000 Americans who have lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus, but we do know one thing he cares deeply about – his golf game

President Donald Trump plays golf at Mobara Country Club in Tokyo on Aug. 28, 2020. (Ren Onuma/Kyodo News via AP)

AP

The president seemingly does not care about the more than 200,000 Americans who have lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus, but we do know one thing he cares deeply about — his golf game.

Before hitting the links at one own private golf courses in Virginia on Saturday — for the 298th time in his presidency — Trump took to Twitter and thumbed out a slew of attacks and lies.

Once again Trump lied about Joe Biden taking performance-enhancing drugs: “I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

This is at least the fourth time the president has used this bizarre tactic against Biden. And during his previous presidential campaign, he pulled the same stunt to slander Hillary Clinton. In 2016 Trump told supporters at a rally in New Hampshire that Clinton should be drug tested because, according to Trump’s bullshit, “She was all pumped up at the beginning” of a debate “and at the end, she could barely reach her car.”

Trump also went after former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, falsely accusing him of bribery: “Wow, nobody realized how far Mini Mike Bloomberg went in bribing ex-prisoners to go out and vote for Sleepy Joe. He is desperate to get back into the good graces of the people who not only badly beat him, but made him look like a total fool. Now he’s committed a serious crime!”

Although the former New York mayor’s pledge to pay off the debts of formerly convicted people in Florida in order to allow them to vote is being challenged on legal grounds, Trump’s charge of “bribing ex-prisoners” is ludicrous and yet another sign that the president and Republicans are motivated to suppress the vote and find it advantageous if fewer Americans participate in the election process.

In another pre-golf tweet, Trump continued to raise doubts about mail-in voting in an attempt to interfere with the coming presidential election: “WATCH THE BALLOTS!!!”

And in two separate tweets, Trump called for the impeachment of Richard Blumenthal in retaliation for the Democratic senator’s opposition of the president’s rush to confirm his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Finally, the president once again promised to replace Obamacare, something he often does but never accomplishes: “Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA!”

But don’t fall for Trump’s lies. Although he claims a recent executive order he signed will protect pre-existing conditions, the order is toothless and mostly performative. It does not even come close to offering the same protections as the Affordable Care Act.

It is heartless for the president to continue to threaten the well-being of the 54 million Americans who have pre-existing conditions. It’s unforgivable for him to try to do it in the midst of a pandemic after 7 million Americans have contracted Covid-19 and while we do not yet fully understand the long-term, potentially lifelong symptoms of the virus.

