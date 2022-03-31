Wisconsin Attorney General Candidate Is Looking to Bring Homicide Charges Against Docs ‘Because of Vaccines’

Karen Mueller, a lawyer who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin, is running for state attorney general, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday. This in itself isn’t too remarkable; election-denying Republicans are running for public office nationwide.

What makes Mueller’s campaign especially concerning is that she’s running to prosecute doctors who didn’t prescribe ivermectin, an unproven anti-parasite drug primarily used on animals, to hospitalized Covid-19 patients who later died. “What I would do if I became Attorney General is I would open investigations into those deaths and if the facts were substantiated, I would probably bring charges against the people that were responsible for this,” Mueller said, per the Sentinel.

“I am running for Attorney General because of potential homicides in hospitals, because of vaccines — so-called vaccines,” Mueller added.

Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat Covid. The results of a large clinical trial published Wednesday found that the drug does not reduce the risk of hospitalization due to Covid, either. “At some point it will become a waste of resources to continue studying an unpromising approach,” one expert reacted, per The New York Times. “Now that people can dive into the details and the data, hopefully that will steer the majority of doctors away from ivermectin towards other therapies,” another doctor said.

Prior to vaccines becoming widely available, and even after they were widely available, ivermectin was hyped up across conservative circles, from the far-right corners of the internet to Fox News. Joe Rogan also became a cheerleader for the drug on his podcast while spouting misinformation about vaccines. The explosion in interest in the drug at one point led to poison control centers receiving a surge of calls about ivermectin overdoses. One study claiming to show the drug’s effectiveness had to be withdrawn.

Mueller isn’t interested in the science, and called the FDA and CDC “liars,” according to the Sentinel. In stating her case for prosecuting doctors, she cited testimony from Wisconsin physician Pierre Kory, who in December 2020 appeared at a Senate hearing held by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Since Johnson himself has minimized the effectiveness of vaccines and masks, and even suggested that mouthwash kills Covid, it’s no surprise that his witness described ivermectin as a “wonder drug” that prevents Covid. Kory was wrong, of course, because he came down with the disease despite taking it weekly, the Sentinel notes.

Mueller claims she is working on a civil suit with multiple plaintiffs against six Wisconsin hospitals, but did not offer details.