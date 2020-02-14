Attorney General Barr Appoints Outside Prosecutor in Michael Flynn Case

Attorney General William Barr has ordered an outside prosecutor to review

former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s case.

Barr assigned U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen of St. Louis to re-examine the prosecution of Flynn. And additional outside prosecutors have been tasked to review other, yet unnamed, politically sensitive national-security cases “some involving President Trump’s friends and allies, and some his critics and adversaries,” according to the New York Times, which cited people familiar with the matter.

This action by the attorney general is unusual and controversial, not unlike this week’s intervention into the case against Roger Stone that saw four line prosecutors quit in protest.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI during an interview that took place in the early days of the Trump administration. Flynn first agreed to a plea deal as part of his cooperation with the Robert Mueller investigation. But following the conclusion of the Russia probe, Flynn withdrew his plea and has been awaiting sentencing ever since.

On Thursday, Barr appeared in an ABC News interview and said that he dislikes the president tweeting about DOJ cases like Stone’s, saying that it makes it “impossible” for him to do his job and creates the appearance of presidential interference. But with this move, Barr is showing he is willing to corrupt the justice process on behalf of the president’s friends.