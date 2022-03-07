 Bill Barr Says He'll Vote for Trump in 2024 Despite Jan. 6 Role - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trey Anastasio Preps His First Acoustic Solo Album
Home Politics Politics News

Bill Barr Says Trump Is ‘Responsible’ for Jan. 6 … and Also That He’d Still Vote for Him in 2024

The former attorney general is the latest in a cavalcade of former Trump lackeys trying to cash in by bashing the former president in a book

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald Trump (R) and US Attorney General William Barr step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 1, 2020. - US President Donald Trump said September 1, 2020 on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin that recent anti-police demonstrations in the city were acts of "domestic terror" committed by violent mobs. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)US President Donald Trump (R) and US Attorney General William Barr step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 1, 2020. - US President Donald Trump said September 1, 2020 on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin that recent anti-police demonstrations in the city were acts of "domestic terror" committed by violent mobs. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, on Sept. 1, 2020.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

William Barr, the former attorney general who did Trump’s bidding in the Justice Department for nearly two years, has joined the cavalcade of former Trump lackeys who have determined they can cash in by writing a book trashing the man they willingly, dutifully served.

Barr’s entry into the canon, One Damn Thing After Another, is due out Tuesday, which means he has spent the past few days bashing the former president on various media channels.

On Sunday night, he sat down for an hour-long interview with Lester Hold of NBC News, criticizing Trump’s false claims of election fraud and alleging the former president was “responsible” for Jan. 6. (Barr did clarify that he doesn’t think Trump bears any legal responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.)

Related Stories

Either Mark Meadows Lived in a Mobile Home on a Mountain or Lied on His Voter Form
Trump's Wild Scheme: 'Bomb the Shit out of Russia' With U.S. F-22s Disguised as Chinese Planes

Related Stories

70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

On Monday morning, he stopped by the Today show, where despite again bashing Trump’s efforts to, again, overthrow democracy, Barr said he’d still vote for any Republican nominee — including Trump — over a Democrat in 2024. “Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr said.

Barr served as attorney general from Feb. 2019 to Dec. 2020, when he stepped down because he wasn’t willing to use the Justice Department to help Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump has been bashing Barr ever since, including in a recent three-page letter to Holt obtained by Axios. “When the Radical Left Democrats threatened to hold him in contempt and, even worse, to Impeach him, he became virtually worthless to Law and Order and Election Integrity,” Trump wrote. “They broke him just like a trainer breaks a horse.”

Trump also called Barr “slow,” “lethargic,” “a big disappointment,” “boring,” “lazy,” “cowardly,” and someone who lacks “energy, drive, or curiosity.”

“He is groveling to the media,” the former president wrote, “hoping to gain acceptance that he does not deserve.”

Trump is right about that, at least.

In This Article: Donald Trump, William Barr

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.